I’ve tried dozens of products for curly and coily hair - these are the ones that really work

Every Black History Month, I’m reminded not just of my heritage, resilience and identity - but how much of that power is wrapped up in something as deeply personal as my hair. Growing up with curly to coily hair meant navigating everything from wash day battles to trial and error styling phases that could either make me feel so confident or ready to hide. But somewhere along the journey, taking care of my curl pattern became a form of self-love - a ritual that grounded me in who I am.

As someone with curly to coily hair, I’ve spent years testing products that promised definition, moisture and frizz control. Some left me high and dry (literally), others became staples I refuse to gatekeep. So, in honour of Black History Month, I’m spotlighting the products that have truly seen me through twist-outs, wash-and-gos, slick buns, protective styles and everything in between.

From celebrity-owned brands to affordable heroes that can revive your curls even when you’re close to giving up - these are the curl companions I swear by.

© Cécred Detangling Spray Cécred If you’ve ever whispered “please don’t break” while detangling, this spray feels like salvation. Lightweight, slip-heavy and Beyoncé-approved, it melts through knots before you’ve even fully convinced yourself wash day was a good idea.It has become a must-have for washday, especially if I've had a protective style in beforehand.

Manketti Hair Oil Charlotte Mensah Don't forget about scalp care! This hair oil improves the appearance of your hair, adds shine, tames frizz and cares for your scalp. This expert blend includes Manketti, castor, kernel and argan oil to deeply nourish your locks. £17.00 AT CHARLOTTE MENSAH

© Boots Hydrating Curl Cream Only Curls Think of this as a hug for dry curls. Light enough not to weigh coils down, but rich enough to moisturise and define, this curl cream gives you that soft, touchable finish that actually lasts. It also smells amazing thanks to the delcious citrus and coconut fragrance.

© Boots Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Leave-In Conditioner SheaMoisture This is the perfect product for me when I'm in between protective styles and my natural coils need a refresh. It's rich, reparative and curl-reviving, this leave-in is ideal if your hair’s been through heat, colour or life in general. Thick, creamy and deeply strengthening - especially for coily textures that need an extra boost of nourishment. £14.99 AT BOOTS

© Amika Forget Frizz Anti-Frizz Shampoo Amika Humidity’s worst enemy (in the best way). This shampoo gently cleanses without stripping, while keeping frizz under control - ideal if your curl pattern likes to expand dramatically the moment it senses a cloud.

© Fenty Hair The Water Boi Leave-In Conditioner Fenty Hair Rihanna clearly understands that our curls are thirsty. This mist-like leave-in is basically hydration and anti-frizz treatment in spray form - perfect for refreshing second-day coils or giving your hair a soft reset without starting your wash routine from scratch. My hair drinks it up. It also smells incredible thanks to the notes of golden amber, soothing florals and coconut.

© Umberto Giannini Curl Jelly Umberto Giannini The definition wizard. Perfect for wash-and-go days when you want bouncy, defined curls without crunch. It gives hold and shine - the best of both worlds.

Method For Curls Pre-Shampoo Garnier Ultimate Blends After using this product, I noticed how much more hydrated and detangled my locks were before actually cleansing my locks. Think of it as curl body armour. £7.99 AT BOOTS

© LOOKFANTASTIC Hair Perfector Pre-Shampoo Strengthening and Reparative Hair Treatment Olaplex No. 3 The damage fixer. This cult product works hard as a weekly at-home treatment to restore a satin-like shine and soft texture to dry, damaged hair. Also, i your curls have been chemically treated or feel weaker than usual, this treatment works behind the scenes to rebuild broken bonds and improve elasticity. £28.00 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

© Boots Acidic Bonding Curls Shampoo for Damaged Curly & Coily Hair REDKEN A strengthening shampoo designed specifically for curls, it repairs while keeping texture intact. It prevents that straw-like post-wash feeling and helps your curls look more defined before I've even conditioned. Perfection.

Styling Power Mousse Schwarzkopf I reach for this product when I want the ultimate curl definition. This foam is a game-changer. It creates fluffy, defined texture without heaviness - perfect for twist-outs, braid-outs or just to keep the curls popping. £4.50 AT BOOTS

