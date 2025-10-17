Kate Moss' shock pixie cut is bang on trend for autumn 2025

Not many people can make a short crop look as effortlessly chic like Kate Moss. The supermodel dosen't often switch from her long blonde locks, but her shock pixie cut hair transformation lives rent free in our minds. With her honey-blonde hair cut close to the nape and swept softly across her forehead, her 2000s look was so cool. When Kate cut her hair short, she didn’t just change her look, she set a new beauty era for supermodel in the 2000s. This was during the time where long hair was fully embraced and short crops felt like a taboo.

What made this hairstyle work was all in the balance. The sleek finish yet slightly boyish shape made her features pop, whilst the side fringe and soft volume created a romantic feel. It was the kind of pixie cut we all long for in autumn 2025. The silhouette she opted for still feels wearable - neat, sculpted but still undone. Princess Diana's former hairdresser, Sam McKnight, coined this year as the year of undone hairstyles and the reemergence of this soft hair look just proves it.

© Getty Images Kate Moss is known for her long locks but embraced a dramatic short crop

John Frieda’s Creative Stylist Andreas Wilde previously explained to H! Fashion that the popularity of the cropped style has no plans of slowing down this year. The expert also encouraged anyone who is looking to experiment not to let shorter lengths intimidate or overwhelm your choice. He said: " People often think the pixie cut is daunting due to its traditional sharp shape, however, you can really play around with it to suit your face. For example, by creating softer lines around the hairline, or leaving more hair around the ears it can be become much softer."

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Kate Moss' short crop pixie cut is so on trend for this season

He continues: "Additionally, you can also alter the length of the fringe to emulate that desire oval-shape the pixie creates - if you have a longer face maintain that illusion with a longer fringe, however, if you have a shorter face, you can go in with a choppier fringe to still keep that oval face shape. It can be easily personalised to you."

© PA Images via Getty Images Short crops are here to stay for autumn 2025

As we head to colder days, why not grab the scissors and channel an iconic supermodel? Kate Moss has shown us all that we can embrace the pixie cut and thrive.