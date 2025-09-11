Eva Longoria just debuted a bold autumn hair transformation - and we can't get enough

When it comes to seasonal hair switches, few do it as flawlessly as Eva Longoria. During the summer, she brought in some honey blonde highlights which gave her an instant glow. Now, ahead of the autumn season, she's debuted yet another ionic look. The Desperate Housewives actress is now rocking a fresh new deeper brunette shade the just screams autumn. It's glossy, rich and is already tempting us to book a hair appointment.

© @justinemarjan Eva looked stunning with her wavy chocolate brown locks

Styled by celebrity hairstylist, Justine Marjan, Eva's look is so chic and wearable. It's a chocolate brown hue with soft highlights. It's not a drastic switch-up, but is still enough to make a difference. The actress turned producer has always been the 'Queen of Brunette,' but this slightly deeper, glossier version has to be our favourite yet. The expert hairstylist crafted her locks with a subtle soft wave that brushed just past her shoulders and it looked so red carpet ready.

Fans of the star flocked to the comments praising her new look. One fan commented: "Loving this shade of brunette on her," Whilst another quizzed: "So, does Eva Longoria use box dye or not?" Which is a fair question but with a professional hairstyling team, there are definitely more steps involved.

© @justinemarjan Her locks are the perfect autumn hair refresh

Whilst some celebrities are currently leaning into vibrant blondes or fiery copper tones for autumn, Eva is proving that a classic brunette can also make a bold statement - and she's not alone. Reality star Khloé Kardashian is another celebrity who has recently embraced the deeper warm tones as we head for colder days. The reality star switched things up from a cashmere bob to long dark brown tresses.

Jo O’Neill, head of technical education for Toni & Guy puts this hair colour in the category of 'Chroma Glow.' He says: "For those who like their hair deep and rich, like a lovely cup of coffee. This is an ultra dark brown tint that will deliver serious shine and silkiness in a way most blondes couldn’t even fathom."

As we head to autumn, take Eva's bold lead and fully embrace the dark side.