Black History Month: 10 incredible TV shows and films to watch now

David Oyelowo stars as real-life lawman and the first Black U.S. Marshal in the American West, Bass Reeves, in this intense Western drama from Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan.

The synopsis reads: "Lawmen: Bass Reeves follows the journey of Reeves and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black US Marshal west of the Mississippi.

"Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family."

