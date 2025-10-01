Black History Month: 10 incredible TV shows and films to watch now

Black History Month has officially begun, marking one month of celebrating and recognising the impact of Black heritage and culture. This year's theme is 'Standing Firm in Power and Pride', highlighting the resilience, strength and contributions of the Black community across the globe. In celebration of the commemorative event, we've compiled a list of incredible films and movies to stream over the coming weeks. From Oscar-winning drama films to true-story inspired TV shows, there's something for everyone. Check out our list below.
Regina King stars as Presidential Candidate Shirley Chisholm
Shirley
Oscar-winner Regina King stars as Presidential Candidate Shirley Chisholm in Netflix's inspiring true-story drama. The film chronicles the trailblazer's groundbreaking run for US president in 1972, in which she became the first Black candidate to seek a major party's nomination. The biopic is written and directed by Oscar-winner John Ridley, who penned the screenplay for 12 Years a Slave.
Watch on Netflix.
Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as reggae icon Bob Marley
Bob Marley: One Love
Kingsley Ben-Adir stars in this powerful biographical musical celebrating the life and career of reggae icon Bob Marley, depicting his rise to stardom and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Lashana Lynch and James Norton also star.
Watch on Paramount+ or NOW TV.
Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali star
Green Book
Starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, this Oscar-winning drama tells the true story of the unlikely friendship between African-American jazz pianist Don Shirley and New York nightclub bouncer Tony Vallelonga, who is hired to drive the musician through his 1962 tour of the Deep South during a time of racial division.
Watch on Prime Video.
You may also like
Lawmen: Bass Reeves
David Oyelowo stars as real-life lawman and the first Black U.S. Marshal in the American West, Bass Reeves, in this intense Western drama from Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan.
The synopsis reads: "Lawmen: Bass Reeves follows the journey of Reeves and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black US Marshal west of the Mississippi.
"Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family."
Watch on Paramount+.
The film is based on a remarkable true story
Hidden Figures
This gripping film tells the incredible true story of three black NASA employees, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, who were the brains behind astronaut John Glenn's launch into orbit during the space race. Hidden Figures follows the trio of mathematicians as they face gender and racial discrimination at work.
Watch on Disney+.
Octavia Spencer stars as trailblazing entrepreneur Madam CJ Walker
Self Made
Oscar winner Octavia Spencer stars as trailblazing entrepreneur Madam CJ Walker, the first self-made female millionaire in America, in this inspiring drama.
The four-part limited series follows CJ as she overcomes "post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change".
Watch on Netflix.
Spike Lee directs the film
Da 5 Bloods
Directed by Spike Lee, the synopsis for this fascinating war drama reads: "Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide." It is also one of the late great Chadwick Boseman's last projects before he passed away in 2020.
Watch on Netflix.
Cynthia Erivo stars in the film
Harriet
Cynthia Erivo received an Oscar nod for her portrayal of the American freedom fighter Harriet Tubman in this thrilling biopic. The synopsis reads: "Harriet tells the extraordinary tale of Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history."
Available to purchase on Prime Video.
Regina King stars in the show
Watchmen
Set in an alternate version of the modern-day, Watchmen follows Angela Abar, a police officer who is allowed to wear a mask after a group of white supremacists committed synchronised murders of police officers, known as 'White Night'. In the show, the supremacist group has risen up once again, forcing Angela to put herself in danger to find out the truth.
Watch on Sky and NOW TV.
Kerry Washington stars in Netflix's World War Two drama
The Six Triple Eight
Kerry Washington stars in Netflix's World War Two drama, The Six Triple Eight, about the first and only Women's Army Corps unit of colour to serve overseas.
The Scandal star plays Major Charity Adams, the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, deployed to Europe in February 1945 and handed a backlog of 17 million pieces of mail, some labelled with incorrect or incomplete addresses, and asked to ship it out in six months.
Despite facing racism, sexism and gruelling working conditions, the unit were committed to serving their country with honour and distinction.
Watch on Netflix.
