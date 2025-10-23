Princess Eugenie's chestnut bob is the perfect switch-up for autumn 2025

There is something about a chill in the air that opens the door for whole new look. When a new season begins, beauty lovers always long for a hair refresh. From a big bold chop to a subtle colour change, the possibilities are endless and this season, the royals are our inspiration. Princess Eugenie is someone we can always count on for a touch of hair inspiration.

Back in the early 2000s, the mother-of-two sported a chic chestnut bob with bumped ends that was 60s perfection. Instead of a structured or geometric chop, her look was all about effortless, free-flowing, fluffy layers.

© Getty Princess Eugenie at the Royal Ascot in 2025

This style of 'soft bobs' with bouncy layers and flicks is definitely making a solid comeback this season. Take Kiera Knightly for example. At her recent red carpet appearance for her new Netflix action film, The Woman in Cabin 10, she debuted a very similar style. Her caramel silk locks were crafted by expert hairstylist Luke Hersheson for a full, layered, utterly chic look.

© FilmMagic Princess Eugenie's bob is so chic for the autumn season.

"While ultra-sharp, geometric bobs always have their place, the soft bob is such a flattering look that seems to work on just about everyone," Luke tells H! Fashion. "It frames the face without looking too done and can be worn at varying lengths, whether chin-skimming or at the collarbone."

When it came to creating this look for Kiera, Luke had a particular method. He said: "I wanted to give Kiera something fresh yet wearable - a bob that doesn’t fight the hair’s natural movement but enhances it. We kept the layers soft, and the ends feathered, giving her hair life and an airy, breezy finish. The idea is elegance without rigidity.”

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie with the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Ascot in 2013.

If you're wondering about how to create a soft bob that is royal-approved, Luke says: “The key to this look is to work on bringing out your hair’s natural waves or curls. Mist using our Air Dry Spray through the hair, then twist and scrunch different sections.” He continues: “Then, take small sections of hair to create unpolished, tousled waves using The Wand to add extra movement.” To keep that ultra soft texture for another day, you can even add some mousse and a tiny amount of Almost Everything Cream to help define the waves.

So, this season instead of a structured bob, embrace undone textures and effortless waves as we head to colder days.