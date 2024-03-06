Hailey Bieber channels 'coastal cowgirl' in itsy bitsy red bikini and cowboy hat

Trust Hailey Bieber to effortlessly nail three of the fashion scene's hottest trends in one beachside ensemble.

And after the few weeks she’s had running her beauty empire and launching the world's most sought-after phone case, we think she deserves a little time off, don't you?

The beauty mogul, style star and all-round ‘it’ girl posted to her 51 million Instagram followers a series of images of herself living her best beach girl life, channelling the itsy bitsy floss bikini trend in this season's most notable colourway, and the coastal cowgirl aesthetic.

© Instagram / @haileybieber Holidaying looks good on you Hails

In the photos posted, Hails can be seen posing in front of a body of crystal clear water, soaking up the sun on a white sandy beach somewhere tropical. In true ‘it’ girl fashion, Hailey decided on a red hot bikini, a woven raffia cowboy hat, complete with a beaded accessory and a pair of red framed wrap-around sunglasses.

As hard as it is to look past the A-lister's impeccable ensemble, real ones were quick to notice that the glazed doughnut skin queen was up to her old tricks once again, teasing a new Rhode product with a simple candid Insta post. In the second image of her holiday dump, Hails can be seen holding a blush stick in one hand with the other blending in the sugar plum fairy-toned blush with the other.

© Instagram / @haileybieber Literally glowing

We can’t be certain, but the black packaging looks to be a sample product and the comment section seems to agree, one fan saying what everyone is thinking “Wait is that a blush from @rhode” and another speculating that fans won't have to wait long, saying “Oh the blush is coming!!”

The holiday conveniently comes just days after her husband Justin Bieber's 30th birthday, leading fans (myself included) to believe that the vacay posting is only just beginning, meaning we’re in for a few weeks of holiday outfit inspo and sun-kissed makeup looks.