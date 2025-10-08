How to get Lana Del Rey's front row Zimmerman glow

Though we can’t confirm it, the closest thing we have on this planet to a literal earthside angel is Lana Del Rey. The ethereal American singer and her whimsical signature style has captured the hearts of many since she broke into the industry back in 2011 with her hit single, Video Games.

Now, 13 years on, Lana is one of the world's most accomplished artists and style muses, sparking the interest of fashion’s most illustrious maisons, many inviting her to sit FROW at fashion week shows season after season.

Her most recent foray into the world of fashion saw her take to the cobblestone streets of Paris, accompanied by her alligator tour guide husband, Jeremy Dufrene and photographer sister, Caroline Grant.

© Getty Images Lana made a strong case for stripes at the SS26 show

After being seen at Valentino on Sunday in a dreamy lilac dress, the 40-year-old trailblazer changed into a more comfortable combo for the Zimmerman show on Monday. Opting for a red and white striped balloon-sleeved top and a pair of barrel-leg tan cargo pants, Lana proved casual can be utterly chic when styled right.

Because her look was so laid back, her makeup artist, Pamela Cochrane, made sure to go all out on glam, using a selection of tailored products that’s easier than ever to recreate at home.

© WireImage Lana's glowing skin was a major beauty moment

Beauty buffs will know that every good makeup look starts with a great base. For the show, Pamela called on New Zealand botanical skincare brand, Raaie, to get the glow.

Here’s everything she used to bring Lana’s Zimmerman FROW look to life:

Step 1: Tranquillity Water Activating Mist - a mist of hydration to activate and prime the skin.

Step 2: Morning Dew Vitamin C Serum - to brighten up the skin.

Step 3: Cocoon Ceramide Cream - hydrates and provides a soft cushiony base.

Step 4: Sun Milk Drops SPF50 - for a lightweight, blurring base.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images The singer was all smiles to sit FROW

She then went in with a selection of makeup products from Makeup By Mario, Illamasqua and Lisa Eldridge to create a subtle smoky eye, sleek sculpted black winged liner and rosy, dewy blush look.

There’s no denying that Lana Del Rey has never looked better than how she does right now, and we have a sneaky suspicion that it's partly down to her being in love, doing what she loves and using high-performance skincare.