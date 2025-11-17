Adele's 60s-inspired bob is the perfect hair transformation for winter 2025

If, like us, you've noticed a drastic drop in temperature and a bitter chill in the air, this can only mean one thing: winter is officially here. Whilst we're sad to be back in our puffer jackets, a new season is the perfect excuse to get a new haircut. This winter, we're looking for inspiration from British Grammy Award- winning singer Adele. In recent years, the star has rocked perfectly curled blonde locks, but this 60s-inspired short switch-up is so perfect for the festive season.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Adele at the Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment 2023 with her tumbling blonde locks.

Over the years, the Chasing Pavements singer has experimented with her glam from stripped-back makeup, to bold eye looks. As for her hair, she's gone from auburn locks during her early years in spotlight, to blonde in most recent years. However, one style that always remains at the forefront of our minds is her bouncy bob era.

At the 2016 BRIT Awards, the songwriter debuted a chic, layered cut with bumped ends, falling just below her chin. It was a soft golden-blonde hue, which is the perfect shade for winter. As for her glam, she created the perfect party season look, opting for a bold, matte red lip that perfectly matched her flowing crimson gown. The British star completed the look with a brown smoky eye and perfectly chiseled, contoured cheeks. This makeup look definitely speaks to the popular heavy glam of that time. However, her hair remains timeless. Today, we all want to achieve the bouncy, layered 60s vibe.

© WireImage Adele's bouncy layered cut is perfect for winter

Kamila Pruszek, Manager of Blue Tit Hair Salon in Portobello agrees that this winter is all about the textured hairstyles. She says: "We're stepping back into the delightful vibes of the 60s, embracing those adorable pixie cuts and voluminous hairstyles adorned with soft, face-framing fringes. If you have wavy hair, now is the perfect time to fully embrace those luscious waves. A face-framing fringe can truly complement anyone, provided it's cut just right - not too heavy. Ensuring it enhances your features beautifully."

She continues: "By infusing more movement and texture into your bob, you can create an "elfy" look that frames your face perfectly. We're aiming for that cute, plush, and fluffy hair that exudes personality and charm. Texture to make every style pop!”

In other news, Adele is officially set to be making her silver screen debut next year in Tom Ford's adaptation of Anne Rice's novel Cry to Heaven. We can't wait to eagerly follow her glam moments and hair transformations at each red carpet appearance.