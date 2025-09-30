Molly-Mae Hague ditches her long blonde locks for a hair transformation no one saw coming

Molly-Mae Hague has officially added 'runway model' to her ever-growing list of talents. ICYMI: The influencer made her catwalk debut at the L’Oréal Paris' Fashion Week show this weekend. The British It-girl strutted alongside some big names for her first foray into modelling, joining the likes of Kendall Jenner and Elle Fanning. But while this moment was huge for her, it was her dramatic hair transformation that really stole the spotlight for us. Gone were the long, beachy waves we’ve come to know her for. Remember her iconic oversized bun whilst she was on Love Island? Her XL blonde locks are what made the look, and she was the envy of all beauty lovers.

© @mollymae We know Molly-Mae Hauge for her long blonde locks but she switched it up for her runway debut

In its place? The it-girl debuted a sharp bob that grazed just past her chin, and was styled to wavy perfection. This Parisian Bob , with a slight flick on the ends, was such an unexpected switch-up for the vlogger, but it looked so chic and is the perfect autumn look. The British fashion muse isn't the only famous face to lean into the Parsian Bob life. In the hit drama series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Lola Tung's character, Belly, made the chop and practically blew up the internet. There is something so sophisticated about this style of bob, and it's likely to take over hair salons this season. As for glam, she paired this bold new look with her signature luminous skin, nude lips and a wash of baby pink blush. For someone who first rose to fame on reality TV, this was more than just a catwalk walk; it was a statement moment.

© Getty Images Molly-Mae Hague walks the runway with a Parisian Bob

According to celebrity hair stylist & founder of Melissa Salons, Melissa Timperley, bobs will continue to dominate this autumn, from sleek and sculpted to wild and windswept, and the Parisian polish is proving popular. The expert previously told H! Fashion: "Chic, nonchalant, and irresistibly cool - the Parisian Bob is the new evolution of the classic French Bob. Cut to graze the jawline with soft, piecey texture, it strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and undone charm." Whilst Belly's iteration was slightly longer in length, that sleek, cool-girl vibe still translated on screen. She continues: "With a subtle fringe or face-framing ends, this style flatters the bone structure best worn tousled; it’s the ultimate haircut for those who want to look effortlessly polished with minimal styling."

Cos Sakkas, three-time British Hairdresser of the Year and Global Creative Director at TONI&GUY, also shared how to maintain this chic cut as we head to cooler days. He explained: "This style is low maintenance and embraces your natural texture, so it’s worn effortlessly and is the perfect style to air dry. Less is more when it comes to products - reach for an Anti-Frizz Smoothing Mist and a Sea Salt Spray to encourage movement and texture." This look is all about the effortless movement and flow.





Molly-Mae has always been such a trendsetter, and now, after her first runway show (and a bob we didn’t see coming), she’s truly become a fashion star too.