The prettiest winter 2025 hair colours - from coco melt to champagne blonde

We know we're still in the thick of autumn and holding on tightly to our pumpkin spice lattes. Although winter doesn't officially start until December, we are already looking ahead towards the beauty trends that will define next season. Winter is a very exciting time - from festive parties to Christmas outings, and for beauty lovers, winter hair colours are already the focus. Luckily, H! Fashion got the inside scoop from Charley Henery, International Artistic Director of TONI&GUY and British Colour Technician of the Year and Elliot Caffrey, Spectrum One Hair Extensions Brand Ambassador. Elliott says: "As we look to winter, clients are increasingly asking for multi-tonal, balayage-inspired shades and soft blends."

Here is a detailed look at the hair colours that are set to take over in winter 2025, straight from the experts themselves.

© @dimitrishair Hazelnut Swirl Elliott explains to H! Fashion that this hue is a gorgeous, balanced, pre-mixed and pre-toned balayage shade with a cool, natural root depth at base level 5. He says: "This trending shade has warm caramel hues with contrasting pops of brightness, making the overall look super dimensional. Take notes from none other than Victoria's Secret angel, Alessandra Ambrosio."

© Pintrest Strawberry Blonde Tint As for people with lighter locks, strawberry blonde works beautifully on fair to light-medium skin with warm or neutral-warm tones like peach, golden or soft olive. Charley tells us: "It's a mix of soft yellow and red tones that adds warmth and a healthy glow, especially flattering on green, hazel or golden-brown eyes and naturally warm blonde or light copper hair. Cooler skin tones can wear it too, ideally in softer rose-gold or beige-pink versions."



© @loriharvey Coco Melt Elliott sees this shade as "a rich, dark yet soft brunette that beautifully blends warmth and depth." Nothing says ‘expensive’ like stepping fresh out of the salon ahead of your Christmas party rocking Coco Melt. Unsure what to ask your stylist for? Take in this mouthwatering reference pic from Lori Harvey.

© Pintrest Champagne Blonde The British Colour Technician of the Year points out that champagne blonde suits fair to light-medium skin tones with neutral to cool undertones, creating a luminous, sophisticated finish. She notes: "Its blend of beige, soft gold, and pale ash tones that work beautifully on natural blondes or light browns, complementing blue, grey, or green eyes for a bright, modern look."

© Pintrest Penny Rust We love a copper hue for winter, and Penny Rust typically suits warm or neutral-warm undertones, enhancing golden, peachy or olive complexions. The expert notes that this shade is ideal for blue, green or warm brown eyes. She says: "It creates a soft, natural copper finish with rich, autumnal warmth.To achieve Penny Rust."

© Pintrest Scandinavian Hairline Perfect for a winter blonde, a Scandinavian hairline suits those with cool or neutral-cool undertones, such as porcelain, fair, or light beige complexions. She says: "This style works very well for clients who want a luminous, low-contrast blonde with a soft, sophisticated finish." To achieve a Scandinavian hairline, Charley explains that she would recommend asking for the TONI& GUY Tailored colour package in the salon. She says: "It adds a subtle lightened effect throughout the hairline and parting, creating a gentle, natural face-framing highlight that brightens and lifts the overall look."

© Getty 90s Honey Highlights Kim Kardashian's 2010 look is the perfect example of this warm-toned style. The experts suggest that nineties-style honey highlights suit those with "warm or neutral-warm undertones, as the golden tones enhance natural warmth and create a sun-kissed effect." Charley says: "This trend works beautifully on both natural and coloured hair, adding a soft, effortless, retro-inspired glow reminiscent of classic ’90s highlights."