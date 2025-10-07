Rita Ora just styled her bleached blonde bob with the most plunging dress we’ve ever seen

As Paris Fashion Week comes to a close for yet another season, we can’t help but find ourselves scrolling relentlessly through our social media accounts and swooning over all the cool girls in attendance. In our humble fashion-obsessed opinions, PFW SS26 has been major for the It-girls, with Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Emma Chamberlain and Rita Ora all in attendance for the lavish week. Each and every one of them stepping out on various occasions in stylish looks that have instantly landed at the top of outfit inspiration moodboards around the globe.

One look in particular that has us counting down the days to party season was Rita Ora’s girly dinner date ensemble.

© @ritaora The ultra-plunge style showed off her tanned skin perfectly

Donning possibly her most plunging look to date, Rita can be seen posing for a photo inside a dreamy Parisian restaurant, styling a button-up (or unbuttoned, depending on how you see it) slim-fitting black longsleeve dress. The daring look showed off the singer’s incredibly toned physique whilst also accentuating her new blonde bob hairstyle.

© Getty Images for Prada Rita styled the little blue dress with cosy socks and heels

Rita debuted her new blonde locks late last month on the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, but her freshly chopped style was saved to be debuted at Milan Fashion Week. First seen stepping out at the Prada show in an adorable baby blue shirt dress.

© @ritaora The daring dress featured lace sleeve detailing

To accompany her black dress, Rita took style notes from her bestie Charli XCX and donned a set of sleek black sunglasses. Keeping her accessories minimal, she wore one diamond ring on her right pointer finger and kept her black Prada sack bag tucked behind her.

In her long tenure as a global pop sensation, Rita has donned many hairstyles, each and every one of them suiting her more than the next. Her constant hair switch-ups was a major reason as to why she launched her co-founded haircare brand TypeBea alongside Australian hair expert Anna Lahey. In a promotional video for the products, Rita admitted that being in the industry had taken its toll on her hair. “I’ve had nearly every colour and style,” she explains, “My hair has been bleached, I’ve had extensions, I’ve cut it short. But now my hair is the healthiest it’s ever been."

Rita joins the likes of Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Elsa Hosk, who are all currently sporting shorter locks. So if you’re thinking of making the bold move, rest assured the stylish is very much still on trend for AW25.