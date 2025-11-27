5 party season hairstyles everyone’s wearing - and exactly how to recreate them

At this point, we are practically counting down the days until party season truly begins. We still have some time, as December is still a few days away. As we start planning our dazzling outfits to impress on Christmas Day and New Year's, it can be very easy to forget the essential finishing touch - hair. If anything, the hairstyle you choose actually pulls your whole look together and brings it to its full potential. If you're still struggling with festive hair inspo, we've gone to the experts to get the inside scoop.

How would you define party season hair?

Cos Sakkas, TONI&GUY's Global Creative Director, tells H! Fashion: "Christmas is the perfect time to try something new and elevate your everyday style. Party season hair doesn’t have to be dramatic; it can be a subtle nod to the latest trends, a modern take on a classic style or embellished with decorations for the party season."

What hair trends are in for 2025 party season?

Hair Extensionist of the Year and stylist from Inanch London, Inanch Emir says: "This year, it’s all about glamour with a modern twist. Think luxe blowouts with lots of shine, soft Hollywood waves and high-gloss ponytails that feel polished but effortless." However, it's not all about the volume. She explains: "Sleek updos with a touch of sparkle are in too – whether through accessories, pearls, or crystal pins – are also having a big moment. We’re seeing clients request styles that look chic in photos, but will also last the whole night, from dinner to dancing."

During party season, what celebrities can we take hair inspiration from?

"Zendaya is always a huge inspiration," Inanch notes. "She can carry off anything from sleek, slicked-back buns to glossy, voluminous waves, and she makes it look timeless yet current. Dua Lipa is another one to watch this season; her bold but wearable styles give you confidence to play with your look." The celebrity hair stylist continues: "And of course, you can’t go wrong taking notes from Jennifer Lopez – her party hair is all about that flawless shine and volume that makes an entrance. These women prove that with the right prep and finish, your hair can be the ultimate accessory for the festive season."

The top five hairstyles for party season 2025

© Getty Glass Hair For Cos, glass hair is the perfect finishing touch for winter season. He says: "Think polished hair with zero frizz and ultimate shine.We’ve seen the trend develop over the past 12 months." Cos' top tips for the perfect glass hair: The key to this look is the technique; use a natural bristle brush to encourage the hair’s natural shine and keep the tension tight when blow-drying. Seal with LABEL.M Rejuvenating Radiance Oil for that glass-like, glossy finish.

Partner it with a smooth blow-dry or sleek ponytail and wear it with sequins for the ultimate party look.

© Pintrest Big and Bouncy Big hair looks expensive but elegant and is so perfect for. a night on the town with friends or a romantic festive date. Cos says: "With the Victoria’s Secret models back on the catwalk, the supermodel look is big, bouncy with a nostalgic nod to the 90s. It’s the perfect party look worn with opulent velvets, satins and sequins." Cos' top tips for the perfect big, bouncy look: The key to the AW25 look is to keep it shiny and healthy-looking – ditch the backcombing and invest in a large round brush, volume mousse and Velcro rollers." With the Victoria’s Secret models back on the catwalk, the supermodel look is big, bouncy with a nostalgic nod to the 90s. It’s the perfect party look worn with opulent velvets, satins and sequins.

To get the look apply LABEL.M Volume Mousse to damp hair, focusing on the roots for lift and through the lengths. Take medium sections, and using a large round brush, direct the dryer nozzle down the hair shaft to encourage natural shine and smoothness.

Then roll each section up on itself and pin to cool down. Let it cool down completely to lock in that bounce.Remove the clips, flip your hair upside down and give it a gentle shake to encourage the movement and finish with LABEL.M Shine Mist.

© Getty Images Ponytail Channel your inner Ariana Grande with this hairstyle. Cos tells H! Fashion:"Ponytails never go out of fashion, but this party season they are a popular look and have been given a fashionable upgrade. A long, sleek tail can look sophisticated and classic." Cos' top tips for the perfect ponytail: For a classic finish, pull hair into a low sleek ponytail, for something more on-trend pull the ponytail to the crown.

At the Paul Costelloe AW25 show we created sleek, disciplined ponytails with LABEL.M Styling Cream for sleekness and LABEL.M Fashion Edition Hairspray for lasting hold. For added high-fashion inspiration, we incorporated micro-French braids from the crown to the nape and a sculptural wrap detail at the nape.

© Getty Images The Modern Flapper Bob Ricky Forrest, Stylist at Blue Tit Peckham says: “Short hair is definitely having a moment. I’m seeing so many bobs and pixies making a comeback.I really think the Met Gala 2025 played a big part in that shift. The theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ brought back those 1920s finger and water waves, but in such a modern, sculptural way. It’s that perfect mix of nostalgia and edge glamorous, but still really wearable. I love that it feels polished without trying too hard.” The inspo for this look is iconic tennis player, Serena Williams. "She wore the most incredible modern flapper bob at the 2025 Met Gala, a sculpted, rose-gold take on the finger wave," Ricky says. Ricky's top tips for the perfect modern flapper bob: Start with a really clean, sharp cut whether it’s a blunt bob that sits on the jawline or a soft pixie with a bit of texture through the top. The shape is what makes this look feel modern.

Then it’s all about the finish: sculpting those S-shaped finger waves through the front or around the hairline, keeping the rest sleek and glossy.

Use a fine-tooth comb, strong gel and clips to hold the waves in place while they set, then finish with a shine spray to give it that mirror-like finish. It’s simple, but the precision makes it feel luxe.