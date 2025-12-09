9 eyebrow trends set to take over in 2026 - from microshading to bleaching

A new year is quickly approaching, and for beauty lovers, it's imperative to get ahead of the rising trends now. From the death of 'clean girl aesthetic' and the rise of maximalist makeup, beauty trends this year have been so unpredictable. So, as we head to 2026, who knows what looks will take over the beauty community? Makeup and hair are usually the focus when it comes to beauty trends - but we can't forget about brows.

Believe it or not, brows have actually been the focus of glam for 2025, especially amongst the A-list. Bleached brows have reigned supreme with celebrities like Joey King, Jenna Ortega and Rita Ora taking the plunge and dying their brows blonde. We've even seen bedazzled brows on the runway thanks to Ashish's SS26 show. So, it's clear that experimenting with your brows will only continue next year.

© Getty Images Jenna Ortega has served big "Wednesday" energy with gothic eyebrow looks this year

Make-up expert Sian Dellar spoke to H! Fashion in detail about her brow predictions for 2026. She says: "Brow trends in 2026 are all about balance, personalisation, and enhancing your natural features with smarter techniques and softer structure." As beauty continues to move toward hyper-tailored, skin-first routines, brows are following suit, "think refined shapes, subtle lifts and textures that look effortless but polished," the expert says. "Next year’s brow trends blend modern minimalism with strategic definition and there's a growing interest in brow health."

Soft & Subtle Lamination (Lifted but Not Forced)

"Brow lamination is evolving for 2026, moving away from the overly glossy, rigid “stuck-up” look. The new direction is soft, subtle, and effortlessly lifted. Brows are lightly groomed with a gentle upward sweep that follows the natural hair flow, creating structure without intensity. This approach sits perfectly within the growing “low-maintenance luxe” movement - polished, flattering, and wearable for everyday life without feeling overdone."

Bleached and Lightened Brows

"Bleached or softly lightened brows remain one of the most fashion-forward trends of the year. While once reserved for runway and editorial, the look has moved into mainstream experimentation thanks to its surprisingly minimalist, high-fashion effect. Lightened brows can soften facial features, create contrast with bold makeup, or deliver an ethereal, avant-garde vibe. Expect to see more wearable versions - such as soft beige bleaching or partial lightening - throughout 2026."

Joey debuted her new blonde brows in January 2025

Microshading & Ombré Techniques

"Microshading continues to rise in popularity as clients seek definition without harsh lines. By combining the softness of pixel-like shading with the realism of microblading, artists can create brows that appear naturally full and balanced. The ombré trend - a soft gradient from a lighter front to a deeper tail - adds depth and dimension that feels sophisticated rather than dramatic. Together, these techniques offer a long-lasting, hyper-natural enhancement suitable for a range of skin types and brow densities."

Feathered and Texturised Brows

"The love for feathery, textured brows is going nowhere in 2026. This trend celebrates natural direction, variation, and movement within the brow rather than trying to force uniform perfection. Hair is brushed upward and outward to create a soft “lifted” effect, while still maintaining a sculpted outline. The result is a lively, breathable brow with personality - a refreshing contrast to the overly structured arches of past years."

Strategic Sparseness

"Instead of filling in every gap for a fully saturated brow, 2026 trends encourage artists and individuals to embrace “strategic sparseness.” Allowing small spaces to remain visible prevents brows from looking flat or overly dense and creates natural dimension. Artists are using fine, layered strokes and selective shading to mimic authentic hair growth patterns rather than creating a block of colour. The look feels more real, more modern, and more flattering on a wider range of faces."

Baby Brows & Minimal Definition

"The rise of 'baby brows' continues as people prioritise simplicity and subtlety in their beauty routines. These brows are soft, light, and minimally defined - enhancing, not transforming, the natural shape. Ideal for the clean-girl aesthetic and skin-first trends, baby brows require minimal effort yet deliver a fresh, youthful frame to the face. They suit those who want a polished look but prefer to avoid heavy grooming or styling."

© Pintrest Microshading and baby brows are on the up next year

Bedazzled Brows

There is nothing that screams creativity like bedazzled brows. From Jean Paul Gaultier by Simone Rocha Haute Couture SS24 show to Ashish's SS26 show, bedazzled brows are still in fashion. This style is just a quick fix for an evening party or a special occasion and can come of easily. It's also a quick way to add a touch of sparkle and to experiment with a new look without damaging your fine hair.

Brow Highlighting for Structure

"Highlighting is becoming a go-to for people who want lifted, sculpted brows without heavy filling. By applying subtle sheen beneath the arch or along the brow bone, artists can enhance the natural structure and create a gentle lifting effect. This trend leans into understated definition, relying on light and shadow rather than pigment-heavy techniques to frame the eyes."

Low-Maintenance Brow Treatments

"In 2026, sustainability and long-term brow health are shaping how treatments are performed. There is a shift away from aggressive techniques and toward nourishing, gentle products that support growth and strengthen brow hairs.

Clients are gravitating toward treatments that look effortless and require minimal upkeep - laminations that grow out softly, tints that fade naturally, and shaping that honours the brow’s natural integrity. Professionals are prioritising brow health at every step, ensuring styles are beautiful now and resilient over time."