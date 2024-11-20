8 Emerging Beauty Brands To Watch in 2025

2024 has been a transformative year for beauty. We've watched the steady rise and boom of teen beauty lovers, who spend every pound they have on Sephora shopping. Social media has become more important than ever for engaging beauty obsessives. The importance of sustainable packaging and accessibility has been pushed to new heights. Also, new cosmetic brands have burst onto the beauty scene, creating viral TikTok-defining trends, whilst others have had a resurgence in popularity over the last year.

But which beauty brands should we be looking at to lead the charge in 2025? Cosmetify, the ultimate beauty comparison site, have analysed the top beauty brands of 2024 by tracking their social following, engagement and number of Google searches. From these results, we can see exactly who is leading the way as we enter the new year.

Here are 8 emerging names to have on your radar in 2025:

PHLUR Phlur was founded in 2015 by influencer Chriselle Lim. According to Cosmetify, Phlur saw a 400% increase in searches in 2024. The perfumery brand’s mission is to create conscious crafted scents, and has captured the beauty industry with its unique identity and mission. Plur’s sole purpose it to create eco-conscious luxury, and unique hand-picked scents. Cosmetify reported that the brand’s growth has been “meteoric”, with search numbers now exploding to “715,400,” partly thanks to their Missing Person fragrance, which gained viral attention this year.

Beauty of Jenson According to Cosemtify, searches for ‘Korean beauty’ have "increased by 53% year-on-year;"and ‘Korean skincare’ searches are also "up 83% year-on-year." In a very saturated K-Beauty market, Beauty of Jenson is making an impact. The skincare brand are receiving a lot of positive feedback on social media platforms, particularly TikTok. Beauty of Jenson's ethos is all about blending traditional Korean ingredients and ancient Korean beauty secrets with modern science.

© Stevie Dance Rhode Skin It should come at no surprise to see that Rhode Skin is on this list. Founded by Hailey Bieber, the skincare brand is a stand-out rising star. With each new product release, she builds more buzz and provides a masterclass on beauty marketing by blending her personal brand with the releases. Rhode’s ethos is all about capturing that glazed glow and hydration. Casetify reports that Rhode have captured the gen-Z audience. With a combined following of “3,199,200 across Instagram and TikTok” the brand’s social media presence is very powerful. They have also seen a 232% surge in monthly searches year-on-year and garnered 12.72 million annual searches over the last 12 months. With its highly anticipated expansion beyond the US, who knows the heights the brand will reach in 2025.

Summer Fridays With a focus on clean, hydrating skincare, Summer Fridays has rapidly found its footing in the beauty sphere. The skincare brand has seen a "173% surge in searches and has racked up an impressive 66.58 million annual searches," according to the report. Summer Fridays debut Jet Lag Mask initially caught the attention of beauty lovers but their viral Lip Butter Balms have garnered a cult following.





Drunk Elephant If you ask a beauty obsessed teenager what their favourite skincare brand is, it would most likely be Drunk Elephant. According to Casetify, on TikTok, the hashtag #DrunkElephant has a reach of 4.5 million. It’s become a beloved brand by influencers and “Sephora kids” alike for the brand’s clean-clinical approach and skin-friendly formulas. Popular products from the brand include As the influence of social media on the popularity of beauty brands grows and a whole new generation of teens are becoming beauty obsessed, Drunk Elephant could outdo themselves in 2025.

© Glossier After a change of leadership, the millennial pink makeup and skincare brand switched towards a stronger focus on retail stores and a partnership with cosmetic juggernaut Sephora, which resulted in a reported $100 million in sales. The beauty brand has also adapted their social media reach and now has around a billion views on the #Glossier hashtag. This beauty brand shows no signs of slowing down.

Lineage On Tiktok, if you search the hashtag Lineage, 4 million videos will appear with beauty influencers and beauty obsessives talking, testing or interacting with the K-beauty brand. In the newly-saturated Korean beauty market, the skincare brand has cemented themselves as the veterans. With brand ambassadors like actress Sydney Sweeney, the skincare brand continues to make waves. Cosmetify reports, “Having launched in 1994, the beauty brand has fans from a range of demographics, however, more recently, they have captured the attention of a large, younger audience. Racking up over 8 million searches over the last 12 months alone.”