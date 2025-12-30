The K-beauty trends expected to explode in 2026, according to a Korean skincare expert

Long before 'skin barrier', 'slugging' or 'glass skin' entered our everyday beauty vocabulary, Korean skincare was quietly setting the standard, rewriting the rules of what effective (and fun) skincare could look like. This year, K-beauty continued to inform skincare trends. And according to the experts, 2026 will show no sign of that interest slowing down. In fact, they believe that the influence of K-beauty is only set to deepen in 2026. As beauty lovers become savvier, the desire for results-driven routines that still feel sensorial has never been stronger. Next year, it's all about fewer steps, smarter formulas and a focus on long term skin health.

© Biodance

So what’s next? To get a pulse on the trends set to take over our bathroom shelves in the year ahead, K-beauty expert and Skin Cupid CEO and founder, Melody Yuan, exclusively shares her predictions on the innovations, ingredients and philosophies set to define 2026.

Melody tells H! Fashion: “Having already set the global stage for skin care, K-beauty continues to set the benchmark for innovation. UK consumers are becoming more ingredient-savvy, gravitating towards the gentle formulations and advanced technology that Korean skincare is celebrated for. 2026 will be a year defined by personalisation, skin health, and sustainable luxury.”

Keep reading for all the need to know trends, ingredients and innovations in K-beauty for 2026...

AI-Driven Skin Personalisation

K-beauty is set to embrace next-level personalisation in 2026, driven by rapid advances in beauty tech. Melody explains that tech-integrated skincare will soon deliver truly tailored routines for UK consumers. "With tech-integrated beauty on the rise, 2026 is set to bring personalised routines to UK consumers,” says Melody, pointing to advanced diagnostic tools, app-linked routines, and AI-generated custom formulations that adapt in real time to lifestyle and environmental factors.

Barrier-First

Barrier repair continues to dominate the global skincare conversation and K-beauty is taking it a step further. “Barrier-repair skincare is rising across the globe, and K-beauty will be pushing it further with new-generation strengthening complexes,” notes the expert. She explains that ultra-gentle, microbiome-supporting formulas, particularly those using fermented ingredients, ceramides, and postbiotic blends, will become central to everyday routines. However, she adds that consumers will need to be mindful about how they protect and restore the skin barrier, rather than overdoing it.

Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA)

PLLA, long associated with in-clinic treatments, is also moving into mainstream skincare. “You may have heard of this ingredient, which is often used in injectable fillers and other dermatology treatments, and we can expect to see more over-the-counter cosmetic products formulated with PLLA in 2026,” she explains. While topical formulas can’t replicate the results of injectables, the expert explains they can still help exfoliate, hydrate, and improve elasticity for smoother-looking skin.

Hybrid-Skincare Products

The 'glass skin' aesthetic continues to dominate, and hybrid skincare is playing a major role in achieving the look. Already gaining momentum, these multitasking formulas are set to become even more prevalent in the year ahead. “We’ve seen a rise in the ‘glass skin’ aesthetic this year, and this is formed by using hybrid-skincare products,” she says. As the category grows, Skin Cupid's founder explains that hybrid formulas promote wearable, multi-layered radiance through a mix of skincare and makeup benefits. “Think soft-focus glow and skin-boosting luminisers - products that deliver long-term skin health benefits alongside instant luminosity.”

Traditional Ingredients

Modernised hanbang (traditional Korean herbal medicine) is also set to make a strong comeback in 2026, reimagined through a contemporary lens. “We expect that 2026 will see a major surge in modernised hanbang formulas,” says the expert. Ingredients such as ginseng, mugwort, and bamboo sap will rise in popularity, she explains, paired with peptides and advanced encapsulation technologies to improve stability and ingredient delivery.

Sensorial Skincare

As skincare culture continues to thrive on TikTok, sensorial experiences are becoming just as important as results. “With the rise of sensorial skincare on TikTok, Korean beauty brands are set to introduce more sensorial textures, uplifting aromas, and mood-enhancing formulations,” she tells us. By transforming daily routines into moments of self-care, Melody believes sensorial skincare will add an entirely new dimension to the K-beauty market and is one of the most exciting trends to watch in the new year.

An expert's K-beauty product recommendations for 2026:

PURCELL PIxcell Biom 2Billion/ml

© Purcell

Melody's Expert Opinion: "PURCELL’s PIXCELL BIOM 2BILLION/ml is a powerhouse treatment crafted to restore, protect, and strengthen your skin from the inside out - starting with the barrier. Formulated with a remarkable 90% concentration of 2 probiotic ingredients, Bifida Ferment Lysate and Lactobacillus Ferment Lysate, this potent treatment delivers intensive care for stressed, sensitive, or acne-prone skin."

MA:NYO Bifida Biome Aqua Barrier Cream

© Amazon

Melody's Expert Opinion: "MA:NYO’s Bifida Biome Aqua Barrier Cream is a refreshing, lightweight moisturiser that delivers deep hydration while helping to keep skin balanced and soothed, even in hot and humid conditions. Specially designed for year-round use, it’s particularly effective in summer when skin can become dry, flaky, and overheated from excessive sun exposure."

PARNELL Cicamanu Serum Cushion

© Parnell

Melody's Expert Opinion: "Meet PARNELL’s Cicamanu Serum Cushion, Korea’s No.1 cushion foundation, and your shortcut to glowing, calm, and hydrated skin - even on your most sensitive days. This innovative base combines the featherlight coverage of a cushion with the power of a full serum, creating a radiant finish that looks like your skin, only better."