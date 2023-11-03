What to Wear to Diwali: According to 6 Stylish Fashion Insiders

The countdown to Diwali begins where Hindus all around the world will be lighting up their homes for the Festival of Lights on 12 November.

The holy month honours Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth to mark the start of a new year. It’s a time for families to get together for religious rituals with an array of sweet treats, oil lamps, vibrant hues and fireworks. A celebration of new beginnings calls for a new wardrobe.

Hello! Fashion talks to six stylish fashion insiders about Diwali and what they will be wearing this year:

Eshita Kabra Davies - Founder & CEO of By Rotation

Eshita likes to wear outfits with an Indo-Western twist

How will you be spending Diwali this year?

I'll mostly be packing for my trip to Rajasthan, India (it's my brother's wedding) but I'll be heading out to dinner.

What do you normally wear on Diwali and what will you be wearing this year?

If I am celebrating at home over a meal, I wear a full lehenga (skirt). When I head out for dinner to celebrate Diwali, I either wear a lehenga top and high waisted trousers for an Indo-Western twist or a dress that has an Indian aesthetic to it.

Who are your go to favourite fashion designers for Diwali?

My go-to Indian fashion designers for Diwali would be Rahul Mishra and Anushree Reddy. If I'm feeling more Indo-western, Rahul Mishra is a fantastic option and if I want to go for a classic, high quality Indian outfit, Anushree Reddy never disappoints! I also love Ulla Johnson and will be renting her dresses on the By Rotation app.

How would you describe your ultimate Diwali look? Any tips?

My ultimate Diwali look would be Indo-western. Here in London, not everyone will be celebrating Diwali - so I love to intrigue outsiders when I wear something that has a western silhouette (so very wearable and thus practical for them) but clearly an Indian aesthetic and look to it with high quality craftsmanship. I'd therefore recommend wearing a fitted Indian lehenga top and wearing it with high-waisted flares. Very flattering and practical and looks good with a coat too.

Jackie Bansal Nandhra - Founder of Amrika London

Jackie's ultimate Diwali look is fun and bold

How will you be spending Diwali this year?

I love celebrating Diwali with my family. It's such a precious time of year and we always try to all get together, usually at one of our homes with lots of food, music and fireworks of course! I am Sikh so I will always go to the Gurdwara, light a candle, while I reflect on the year we've had and pray for a blessed year ahead.

What do you normally wear on Diwali and what will you be wearing this year?

I love any opportunity to dress up and get glam, and Diwali is always a great time to have fun with your wardrobe! This year sparkles are my choice and I have been wearing ITRH available from Amrika London for Diwali events already attended this year. These looks are super chic, easy to wear and fun.

Who are your go to favourite fashion designers apart from Amrika London of course?

For anything glam and well made, Amrika is of course my first choice! For Diwali my go to designers have to be ITRH for their sparkle and super feminine silhouettes. And for something more traditional and timeless, Anand Kabra always delivers the best looks.

How would you describe your ultimate Diwali look? Any tips?

My ultimate Diwali look is fun and bold. With Diwali being the festival of light, embracing this in our looks with shimmer, sparkle or bold colours adds real impact and a celebratory factor. If this is out of your comfort zone, maybe a bold lip colour, or a colourful dupatta (scarf) draped over a muted look can be the uplift and playfulness perfect for this time of year.

Kavita Mehta - Fashion Stylist

Kavita loves wearing long sleeve lenghas

How will you be spending Diwali this year?

Over the Diwali period in general I’ll be making rangolis with my children during the day, lighting candles every evening and reading the children some lovely stories about Diwali. I will then be going to see Punjabi Hit Squad after dinner with friends. It’s a slight wild card but I’m very excited about it.

What will you wear on Diwali this year?

Since I got married, I rarely invest in pieces that I absolutely love - so this year I’ll reach for one of my favourite Anarkali style yellow dresses.

Who are your go to favourite fashion designers?

I’m Anita Dongre obsessed, Paulmi and Harsh and Tarun Tahiliani. I love both Indian and Pakistani designers.

How would you describe your ultimate Diwali look? Any style tips?

I love wearing long sleeve lenghas. Whilst I loved going all out for my wedding, I love things that are understated and I feel like this blue and white outfit still has a ‘wow’ factor. It feels low key because of the print and has a very discreet embroidery. I love things which show a top midriff because I feel like they look feminine and flattering. I also absolutely love sarees. I’ll definitely be wearing a few different outfits this Diwali. I’m the biggest embracer of my Indian side but you’ll always find me pairing my Indian dress with one of my favourite bags from The Row, Chanel or Shrimps.

Ruby Hammer MBE - Make Up Artist & Founder of Ruby Hammer Beauty

Ruby likes to wear bright, energetic colours for Diwali

How will you be spending Diwali this year?

I’ll be spending Diwali with family and friends at a celebration hosted by a dear friend.

What do you normally wear on Diwali and what will you be wearing this year?

I like to wear bright, energetic colours for Diwali, usually there is a flash of red, though occasionally I have opted for prints. I haven’t picked my final outfit for this year yet, but it will be something classic with a modern twist through the colour or pattern.

Who are your go to favourite fashion designers and what beauty products will you be using?

I adore The Vampires Wife for something special in addition to vintage. I will be using a light glowing foundation (Armani Luminous Silk), a light hint of blush (Ruby Hammer Cheek Colour) and will then focus on my eyes and lips. A bright vibrant lip colour, usually from Lisa Eldridge or Victoria Beckham and line eyes with either Lisa Eldridge or Ruby Hammer Eyeliner.

How would you describe your ultimate Diwali look? Any beauty tips?

I am completely inspired every year when attending celebrations, my style is pared down whereas I love to see the effort that others make… The hair, makeup, fashion is incredible… for my personal style it would be radiant skin with defined lips and eyes a fail-safe choice whether at a family gathering or large event. My best beauty tip would be to wear what you feel most confident in, confidence radiates out of you and when you feel good, you look good.

Diipa Buller-Khosla – Founder of Indē Wild

Diipa believes the beauty of Diwali is "celebration"

How will you be spending Diwali this year?

I will be spending Diwali in my home in Mumbai with my loved ones, my husband Oleg and daughter Dua. To be back in India for Diwali after having moved out here earlier this year is truly a blessing. We always have a big clear out to get ready for the year ahead, manifesting and hosting our Diwali Pooja (prayers) before going shopping for new outfits and finalising all the yummy Indian food we will have on the day.

What do you normally wear on Diwali and what will you be wearing this year?

I am so inspired by the craftsmanship of Indian designers and it can make choosing what to wear super difficult as there are some really incredible pieces out there. This year I will be wearing many different outfits ranging from a gorgeous Manish Malhotra Sari to a classic Ekaaya to a beautiful organza kurta set from Mulmul - each to celebrate every element of Diwali from the poojas to the parties.

Who are your current go to favourite Fashion designers?

I feel very blessed that so many of the designers who have dressed me for work have become very dear friends. I love the work of Gaurav Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Falguni Shane Peacock, Rahul Mishra and Sabyasachi, to name a few.

How would you describe your ultimate Diwali look and what skincare advice would you give for the big day?

I think the beauty of Diwali is about celebration, and we can all celebrate ourselves in the way we feel most comfortable. For me, that means keeping my skin super fresh and clean, with minimal natural makeup. I always use the Tatcha Silk Polish to gently exfoliate my skin to create a smooth canvas, and then I go in with the indē wild Sunrise Glow Vitamin C Serum, which is oil free and contains 15% Vitamin C to brighten, but it also leaves an incredible glow, after which I always apply our am sunscreen glow drops over for ultimate protection as it is an amazing primer. Lastly, hydrated lips are a must so I use the Dewy Lip Treatment over lip liner for a natural visibly plump effect.

As the first Indian Beauty brand to embrace the Cannes red carpet, what can we expect next?

My team and I are always looking for what is next after Cannes in May. We also just recently became the first Diwali Beauty pop-up in Westfield London which is a huge moment of accomplishment for our brand, which only just turned 2 years old! Watch this space because we are working on some very exciting stuff.

Shivani Pau - Podcast Host

Shivani's ultimate Diwali look is glowy, sparkly and colourful

How will you be spending Diwali this year?

I’ve been so lucky to go to so many incredible Diwali parties this year, it’s amazing to see so many brands embracing our culture. On Diwali I’ll be with my family eating lots of amazing food!

What do you normally wear on Diwali and what will you be wearing this year?

If I’m honest because I spend Diwali at home, I just wear something super simple because we’re very chilled. I haven’t got my outfit yet so I definitely need to start shopping!

Who are your go to favourite fashion designers?

I love Masaba, Seema Gujral and Sawan Gandhi and Papa Don’t Preach! All of them have such a unique and quirky style.

How would you describe your ultimate Diwali look?

Glowy, sparkly and colourful.

Which Fashion icon would you love to do a podcast with?

Deepika Padukone!