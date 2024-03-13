Trendsetter Trivia: Nicky Zimmermann on the joy of dressing the Zimmermann woman

From the artistry of movement in fabric to the personal stories woven into each garment, Zimmermann's thoughtful approach to fashion continues to enchant and inspire.

In the wake of her captivating Autumn/Winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week, we sat down with the visionary Nicky Zimmermann to delve into her creative process, the essence of the Zimmermann brand, and the artful intricacies of her latest collection.

Renowned for innovative designs that marry tradition with forward-thinking aesthetics, Nicky shares insights on balancing brand identity with innovation, the inspiration behind this season's dynamic pieces, and the joy of dressing the Zimmermann woman.

Nicky Zimmermann is the co-founder of Zimmermann

Trendsetter Trivia with... Nicky Zimmermann:

How do you balance innovation with maintaining the Zimmermann brand's identity?

"With each collection it’s always important move forward by exploring new techniques and silhouettes - and finding ways to deliver something that takes our clients on a journey while still maintaining that core DNA."

© Victor Boyko Zimmermann AW24

"This season, with illustration as our starting point, one of our key focuses was creating movement in the art on our garments, it’s something that was heavily considered in order to bring the prints to life. The momentum continued through on billowy gowns and skirts, which were spliced with strong denim, leather and suiting to keep it interesting."

Who do you want to see wearing this collection?

"For me it’s not about who I want to see, as long as they’re having fun and enjoying themselves in the look - that’s what is important. I always get a thrill from seeing a women on the street taking a look of ours and adding their own twist to how it’s style - I love that."

Can you share the story behind your favourite piece in this collection?

"Our opening look is definitely a favourite piece, with a special story. Finding inspiration via our friend Gracie Otto – her father renowned Australian actor Barry Otto’s illustration from the 60s – placing that illustration on the garment, seeing it come to life on Barbara exactly how we envisioned it. She just looked so joyous swinging about in it, I just know our clients will feel amazing in it."

© Victor Boyko Zimmermann AW24

What fashion trend do you secretly hope makes a comeback, and which one do you wish stays buried forever?

"To be honest, I don’t worry about trends, I’ve always worn what I like. Maybe a few regrettable decisions in the 90s, but that’s evolution!"

If you could combine two fashion eras for the ultimate trend, which would they be?

"While I was researching this collection, it fascinated me to think of women of the 1920s consuming fashion in magazines through illustration – I’d love for them to be able to see magazines today. Melding the past with the present is a constant theme."

© Victor VIRGILE Zimmermann AW24

What's the weirdest fashion trend you've seen that you secretly admired?

I admire anyone who has their own viewpoint and owns it. I admire the confidence.

What is the recipe for the perfect outfit?

"It’s always helpful having a capsule wardrobe that you can inject with newer pieces and accessories. During Fashion Week, I have my classic suits and knits on high rotation, but I’ll differentiate them with silk scarves, bags – something to suit my mood and the day I have planned… which is always busy."

© Victor VIRGILE Zimmermann AW24

Who is the Zimmermann girl in three words?

"Optimistic, independent and fun."