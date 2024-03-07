Fashion Insider: Gabriele Hackworthy shares her Paris Fashion Week diary

Fashion month has officially come to an end, wrapping up earlier this week with the Paris leg of the spectacle.

Every fashion month, the world's most stylish cities welcome an influx of tastemakers, a-listers and industry heavyweights, all donning their most flamboyant ensembles to sit front row. Many of us fashion fanatics watch the visual symphony unfold from the comfort of our own homes, wondering what it might be like to be on the ground, donning a pair of unpractical heels on cobblestone streets.

We called upon luxury fashion aficionado and brand consultant Gabriele Hackworthy to let us in on a week in the life as a PFW guest, as she headed to Zimmermann's AW24 show.

"The mood of the show venue was what I would describe as 'sensual opulence,'" Gabriele tells Hello! Fashion, "Rich Bordeaux-coloured set design mixed with French neo-classic architecture. It had all the markings of the edgy and romantic show to come."

Seriously stylish and an expert in all things content, storytelling and branding, Gabriele Hackworthy spent her week attending shows, lusting after lace tights and visiting antique stores...

Gabriele Hackworthy's Paris Fashion Week Diary:

How do you start your day during the frenzy of Paris Fashion Week? Meditate, play tunes while getting ready, have coffee and then out the door.

For an iconic event like the Zimmermann show, how do you decide on your outfit? I love the mix of femininity and androgyny that designer Nicky Zimmermann injects into her designs. So for this season, I chose a very feminine lace body suit paired with a structured hourglass coat (which I wore as a dress) and added lace tights underneath.

What were you most looking forward to seeing at Zimmermann's AW24 show this season? I really love seeing how the brand is developing its other ready-to-wear categories such as leather, faux fur, knitwear and denim. I know many women go to Zimmermann for their exceptional dresses, and no one does a better dress, however, in recent seasons I have really loved and worn the tailoring mostly. So for me, the evening suiting looks were a standout. © GETTY Zimmermann A/W24

The Paris Fashion Week Experience:

Based on what you've seen in Paris, what trends do you predict will dominate the next season? The naked dressing trend is here to stay and the sheer, see-through, more wearable lingerie lace-inspired looks on the runway have proved exactly that. I love a bra peeking out of a shirt or a lace camisole under a jacket as an easy way to bring the trend from runway to reality. © Getty Zimmermann A/W24

What have been your highlights of Paris Fashion Week so far? For me, Paris is all about taking in the culture that surrounds fashion week like the Roshko, YSL and Avedon exhibitions currently on show. Also, I love a trip to the world's best antique art jewellery and furniture market at Paul Bert Serpette.

The Fashion Insider Low-Down:

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day at Paris Fashion Week? Ideally, I will wear a base look of jeans, 70s tailored trousers or leather pants mixed with a shirt and jacket and ballet flats, loafers or boots. Then I dress up the look by swapping the jacket for a faux fur or tuxedo jacket and add a heel and a glam pair of earrings.

What's your Paris Fashion Week wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your everyday attire?

Honestly, it's not that different to my work wardrobe in London. I don't do "Instagram dressing" for shows and I don't borrow clothes. Authentic and timeless style is how I prefer to dress so I wear my own clothes to shows. The shows feel like such a circus now, I don't want to look like a clown.

© Getty Zimmermann A/W24 Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look? Shoes for me are key and stockings this season are an easy way to elevate any look. I personally love either lace, printed or super sheer tights.

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I don't follow trends. I have worn the same labels and 70s-inspired style for years. Zimmermann, Saint Laurent, Chanel, and Celine have always been my go-to brands. I will also now wear Chloé and Gucci again after a hiatus.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

The easiest way to look like a fashion insider is to not try too hard and find a look that works for you and stick to it. Take Anna Wintour for example, her hair is always in a bob, she’s always sporting Manolo sandals and a skirt and it’s become her signature look. Or, look at Emmanuel Alt- jeans jacket and boots always a bit masculine, a bit rock roll with a touch of classic French style.

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

I always have an iconic fashion moment and woman in mind when dressing for a party - do I want to look like Bianca Jagger at Studio 54 or Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface? I then take some elements of their style and make it my own.