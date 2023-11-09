Rita Ora and Taika Waititi’s Shrek cosplay is everything we needed to see today

Halloween may have been and gone for 2023, but Rita Ora is refusing to let go, and she absolutely saved the best costume of the year ‘till last.

The singer and fashion designer is no stranger to acting (I think we were all shocked at how fabulously she played Mia - Christian Grey’s sister in Fifty Shades of Grey). But her latest acting role sees her and her husband Taika Waititi taking on the roles of Shrek and Fiona - green faces and all - and it’s absolutely iconic.

The stylish duo, who captured our sartorial hearts with images of their incredible intimate wedding, stayed in Shrek’s ‘swamp’ courtesy of AirBnb.

Rita shared a hilarious video on Instagram dressed as Princess Fiona from head to toe, including the character’s emerald green medieval-style dress adorned with gold.

Though her own hair was peeking through underneath her wig and her neck was not painted green to match her face and chest, the pièce de résistance to her whole character was her bizarre accent, which she clarified was supposed to be Scottish.

If by some small chance, you haven't watched the iconic Dreamworks movie franchise, Fiona is played by Cameron Diaz - who uses her colloquial American accent to play the part…

Rita captioned the video: “Don’t mind us, we’re just two grown adults dressing up around Shrek’s Swamp Thank you to @airbnb and @bchesky for this amazing stay! And oh yeah - happy late Halloween baby!!! We saved the best till last! Ps after filming this I realised Fiona is American but it got to dark to re film so you’ll have to get a really bad Scottish accent Fiona this year! Your welcome!!”

The singer has a penchant for wearing bold, dramatic outfits, but her belated Halloween look has undoubtedly taken the crown for the most bizarre yet.