Rita Ora's latest sheer dress moment proved these ballet flats go with everything

Rita Ora is at the very top of her street style game right now, and there's more where that came from apparently.

The 32-year-old is on a major outfit streak – from the glitzy slip worn for her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi's Ibiza birthday bonanza to her Lemon Girl Summer Lanvin ensemble, we're totally here for the influx of inspiration.

But another day, another quality Rita Ora 'fit, and her latest look features one of the most influential shoe styles of the moment.

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and the Praise You singer rocked up in a super chic lace micro dress, styled alongside a lustrous black pair of Miu Miu's groundbreaking ballet pumps.

© Getty The star stepped out on the streets of New York

The fashion set has collectively demonstrated how to style the ultra-feminine flats alongside all manner of outfit combinations – from mesh midi skirts and cargo pants to straight-leg jeans for a touch of French-girl flair.

But Rita took matters into her own hands, pushing the boundaries by styling one of the Italian label's most high-impact creations alongside a pastel yellow lace micro dress with an elegant, scalloped hem. Quirky and fresh, we're here for Rita's unique outlook.

© Getty The Praise You singer wore a yellow sheer micro dress alongside Miu Miu ballet pumps

"Mesh flats and ballerinas are rapidly gaining popularity and becoming an unexpected frontrunner for the title of this season's essential footwear," explains Hello! Fashion's Natalie Salmon. "They have firmly secured their spot on the wish lists of the world’s ‘It-girls’ as we transition into the autumn season."

Make no mistake, this is not Rita's first cult shoe rodeo. Earlier this month, the star wore luxury house Alaïa's studded flats to the prestigious DVF Awards, held during Venice Film Festival.

© Getty Rita Ora donned studded ballet flats for the occassion

Rita teamed the shoes that have taken the street style set by storm alongside a demure black maxi gown, allowing edgy, light-reflecting studs to take centre stage. In combination with the inherently feminine ballet silhouette, the punky-feel adornments created an air of contrast, very in line with Rita's signature nonconformist approach.