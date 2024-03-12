Hello! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties in London in March

The assumption may be that March will bring some peace and tranquillity to London after non-stop festivities for London Fashion Week last month.

But, February was just the beginning. We're on the cusp of the 2024 social season and balmier spring days, so hold on tight - from Cheltenham Festival to International Women's Day and Spring/Summer 2024 launches, we're about to witness an influx of exclusive parties across the capital this month.

Drawing in the coolest celebrities and chicest socialites already, Sienna Miller has made a rare appearance, Gillian Anderson wore a Victoria Beckham-approved white suit, and The Crown star Meg Bellamy debuted a brand-new bob.

Scroll down to see the chicest, most glamorous events in the capital so far...

Annabel's Celebrates IWD

On Friday March 8, Annabel's and The Caring Family Foundation hosted its annual International Women’s Day Breakfast. Centred around this year’s global theme 'Inspire Inclusion', exclusive invitees gathered in the private members club's picturesque 'The Garden', for a panel talk with influential speakers. British soul-pop singer-songwriter Grace Carter rounded off the event with a special performance. Meg Bellamy, BAFTA Rising Star 2024 winner Mia McKenna Bruce, and Don't Touch My Hair author Emma Dabiri were among the guests in attendance.

© Dave Benett Meg Bellamy

Net-A-Porter x De Beers' Incredible Women's Dinner

To mark International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, luxury e-commerce giants Net-A-Porter hosted an 'Incredible Women' dinner, in partnership with fine jewellery house De Beers. The lavish evening at Raphael Court within the V&A Museum, brought together industry VIPs, tastemakers and inspiring people to celebrate incredible women. Guests were welcomed with a drinks reception, followed by an elegant dinner curated by renowned chef and author, Florence Knight. Net-A-Porter explained in a press release: "Guests made toasts between courses, Kate Winslet shared advice for the rising generation of actors, Michaela Coel poetically saluted the multitude of admirations she has for women, and Gillian Anderson on being fearless and the barriers she hopes to break."

© Dave Benett Michaela Coel

The Pamela Anne Furze Foundation (PAFF) Fundraiser

On March 7, VIPs came together at Metropolitan Mayfair to raise money for PAFF - the Pamela Ann Furze Foundation, which supports clinical research into hormonal cancers. The global charity was founded by Robbie Furze - The Big Pink singer and husband of Lady Mary Charteris - in October 2023, to raise funds through art and music events. Sienna Miller and former Hello! Fashion cover girl Hana Cross were among those on the illustrious guestlist who gathered for a good cause.

© Dave Benett Sienna Miller and Robbie Furze

Lady Garden's 10th Anniversary

Lady Garden - a national health charity committed to educating, empowering and breaking taboos around women’s gynaecological health, celebrated its 10th anniversary with an exclusive gala at The OWO. The glamorous location was decorated with cheerful hues of pink in abundance, with flowers provided by Rob Van Helden Floral Design. Guests from Amy Jackson to Emma Weymouth stepped out in style to celebrate.

© Dave Benett Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson

© Dave Benett Emma Weymouth