Rita Ora steals the show in sheer gown at Venice's amfAR gala

The Praise You singer attended the prestigious annual event in a see-through design by Stéphane Rolland

Renowned for her daring, often eclectic, sense of style, Rita Ora has been totally smashing it in the outfit department of late.

The You & I singer has brought her style A-game this summer, from glitzy slips and puffy flip flops on her lavish Ibiza getaway to utilitarian eyelet-studded crop tops at Verona's RTL Power Hits show.

But the summer isn't over just yet, not if Rita has anything to do with it.

The Praise You hitmaker has been gracing the 80th annual Venice Film Festival with her presence, and her packing list is next level.

So far, we've seen Rita rocking glossy patent trousers and an elegant form-fitting maxi, but all her outfits are unified by one key style detail.

The star's penchant for sheer fabrics has been out in full force, and her latest look, worn to the prestigious amfAR gala, poses no exception.

© Getty The star wore a sheer, avant-garde gown for the occasion

Rita looked suitably high octane in an avant-garde gown by French fashion designer Stéphane Rolland.

The piece positively oozed drama, featuring a bold off-white sculptural element on one side.

© Getty The star brought a sense of drama to the prestigious annual event

The other half of Rita's gown allowed swathes of sheer fabric to take centre stage. The dark floor-length fabric flowed over her shoulders with a sweeping train, layered over a simply cut bodysuit.

© Getty Newlyweds filmmaker Taika Waititi and international star Rita Ora at Venice's amfAR gala

The star is still utterly wedded to the visible lingerie trend, that much is clear. While the main level of drama came via the fabric's see-through nature, a crystal-encrusted belt added another element of glitz.

Rita topped off her look with a dazzling spiral choker, a wash of shimmer across her lids and wore her hair in baby braids for a playful, youthful feel.