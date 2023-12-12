17 Chicest Party Season Heels to 'Add Some Sparkle' in 2023

This season is often a time when people are more experimental than ever with their sartorial agendas. And a statement pair of shoes is an outfit must-have.
If looking for platforms this party season, no brand does it quite like cult-adored British brand Terry De Havilland, who told Hello! Fashion, "Party platform heels are designed to make you stand out from the crowd and strut with confidence this festive season. They add a touch of magic and shine, elevating your outfit to create an unforgettable impression."
This doesn't mean they can't be timeless. There are so many brilliant pairs available on the market right now, regardless of preferred style or budget. Of course, the number of diamanté and embellished pairs is endless, particularly as they're a major trend this season (take Anne Hathaway's glitzy platforms as the perfect example), but for those who either want to eschew the quintessential sparkles or usually adopt a less bolshy style agenda, satin pairs, decadent colours like wine red and navy, and elevated black pairs are also aplenty. “The festive season is the perfect time to add some sparkle to your footwear. Forget sequin dresses… In 2023 it’s all about dazzling shoes from the likes of Mach & Mach and Amina Muaddi," says Hello! Fashion's digital editor Natalie Salmon, "I personally could not do party season without a pair of Aquazzura platforms to wear under my velvet flares.”
Personally, I love that the metallics trend has continued into this year, (as evidenced below) I've used silver court heels to amp up my winter glam this season. They're so versatile and are perfect for giving any outfit a festive touch.
Style: As this shopping piece is in celebration of party season, all designs are a little more eccentric than the usual - some just slightly elevated, and some wildly OTT, so that there's hopefully something to suit all tastes. Despite being completely different in style, they're all pieces I would wear myself and pieces that are either on-trend right now or completely timeless.
Budget: Whether you're after a high street bargain or an investment designer pair, I've tried to find pieces that start from less than £35 and range all the way up to around £700.
Heel type: Everybody has different preferences when it comes to heeled shoes, so whether you prefer sleek stilettos, '70s platforms or mules, I've chosen a variety of silhouettes.
Green Satin Slingbacks with Pompoms
Club L
Though these green heels epitomise NYE drama, I can also see them with a white mini dress and statement handbag on a summer's night in Como. I love the OTT pompom.
Bing 100 Swarovski Mules in Citrine
Jimmy Choo
I am head over heels for these Jimmy Choo mules. Velvet makes anything feel luxurious, and these velvet and mesh heels are finished off with 50 Swarovski crystals across the strap, inspired by a crown.
High-heel Vinyl Sandals with Rhinestones.
Zara
Rhinestones are all the rage right now, but I love how the beige colourway makes the glam more subtle than a harsh black.
Casey Embellished Two Part Heeled Sandal
Topshop
When I saw these, I could not believe they were Topshop. These chic sandals look designer, and I love the diamante knot combined with the classic 90s strappy silhouette.
Gatsby 105mm Crystal-Embellished Pumps
Aquazzura
Aquazzura is the epitome of party shoe glamour. Barbiecore was this summer's biggest trend, so tone down the pink for winter and opt for these blush-hued courts with a dazzling crystal embellishments.
95mm Audrey Satin Heels
Mach & Mach
Not everybody likes a pointed-toe shoe, but everybody loves Mach & Mach. This new season silhouette is completely different to its classic diamante bow courts, the black satin and crystals ooze sophistication.
Bexins
Ted Baker
Mesh and crystals are both major right now, so combining them is the perfect combo for adding plenty of glamour to a look. The 10cm heel is ideal for adding height (yes please), but also the chunky block heel offers stability and a buckle strap for extra support.
Corsage Point Toe Heels
Next
I love this year's corsage trend and not just because Harry Styles is also a fan. This all-black pair from Next's Forever Comfort® range are perfect for adding subtle detailing to any outfit.
Just Queen
Christian Louboutin
These Louboutins are a truly special pair of heels. Crafted from leather in a sophisticated 90s-approved silhouette, it's covered in a metallic sheen before finishing off with showstopping crystals.
Feather-trimmed Leather Sandals
Gianvito Rossi
The definition of mesmerising. These Gianvito Rossi's completely stopped me in my tracks. I don't know what I love more - the OTT feather detailing or the alluring indigo hue with gold hardware.
Heel Non-Structured Sandals
Mango
When I saw these on social media I honestly thought they were designer. Classic mules are guaranteed to give an outfit an elegant feel.
I'm not a logomania shoe fan, but I do love a Gucci heel. The crystal-embellished 'GG' logo against the black mesh just oozes cool-girl glam and I am obsessed.
'Liv' in Midnight
Bobbies
Slingbacks are back, and if we're not seeing embellished pairs on every influencer, we're seeing metallic. This sultry satin pair in a midnight blue shade gives the classic shoe the chicest makeover. This pair from Bobbies look so much more expensive than they are...
Metallic Patent Pointed-Toe Stiletto Heels
Charles & Keith
A good pair of silver metallic heels has officially become a wardrobe staple. These from Charles & Keith are perfect - elegant, timeless and effortlessly chic.
Lena Non-Stop Party Platform Heels
Terry de Havilland
Is there anywhere better to shop for disco-clad shoes than Terry de Havilland? I'm obsessed with these glittery platform heels, they're giving major 70s glamour.
Leanna Red Patent Diamante Slingback Court Stiletto Heel
Public Desire
These heels literally scream 'festive'. Red also happens to be one of the biggest trends this season, so there's no time like the present to buy.
Bow Point Toe Heels
Next
Next is currently my go-to for affordable heels, because its 'forever comfort' range truly lives up to its name. Plus, it makes all its shoes in half-sizes. I loe the bow detailing here for a touch of girly glamour.
