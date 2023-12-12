17 Chicest Party Season Heels to 'Add Some Sparkle' in 2023

Party season is officially underway.

From chainmail dresses to dazzling flat shoes, and hairstyles to Christmas party outfits, the Hello! Fashion elves have been busy all season finding the chicest pieces for you to get your festive A-game on this winter.

This season is often a time when people are more experimental than ever with their sartorial agendas. And a statement pair of shoes is an outfit must-have.

If looking for platforms this party season, no brand does it quite like cult-adored British brand Terry De Havilland, who told Hello! Fashion, "Party platform heels are designed to make you stand out from the crowd and strut with confidence this festive season. They add a touch of magic and shine, elevating your outfit to create an unforgettable impression."

© NBC Anne Hathaway dazzled in Aquazzura's 'Sinner Plateau' metallic silver platforms on The Tonight Show in December 2023

This doesn't mean they can't be timeless. There are so many brilliant pairs available on the market right now, regardless of preferred style or budget. Of course, the number of diamanté and embellished pairs is endless, particularly as they're a major trend this season (take Anne Hathaway's glitzy platforms as the perfect example), but for those who either want to eschew the quintessential sparkles or usually adopt a less bolshy style agenda, satin pairs, decadent colours like wine red and navy, and elevated black pairs are also aplenty. “The festive season is the perfect time to add some sparkle to your footwear. Forget sequin dresses… In 2023 it’s all about dazzling shoes from the likes of Mach & Mach and Amina Muaddi," says Hello! Fashion's digital editor Natalie Salmon, "I personally could not do party season without a pair of Aquazzura platforms to wear under my velvet flares.”

Personally, I love that the metallics trend has continued into this year, (as evidenced below) I've used silver court heels to amp up my winter glam this season. They're so versatile and are perfect for giving any outfit a festive touch.

How I chose the heels:

Style: As this shopping piece is in celebration of party season, all designs are a little more eccentric than the usual - some just slightly elevated, and some wildly OTT, so that there's hopefully something to suit all tastes. Despite being completely different in style, they're all pieces I would wear myself and pieces that are either on-trend right now or completely timeless.

Budget: Whether you're after a high street bargain or an investment designer pair, I've tried to find pieces that start from less than £35 and range all the way up to around £700.

Heel type: Everybody has different preferences when it comes to heeled shoes, so whether you prefer sleek stilettos, '70s platforms or mules, I've chosen a variety of silhouettes.

