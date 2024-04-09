Quiet Luxury Decor: The 2024 interior design trend to try this summer and beyond

Defined by understated elegance and impeccable quality, quiet luxury emphasises refinement and simplicity over ostentatious logos. Investment brands like The Row, Totême and Max Mara exemplify this ethos, embraced by celebrities including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olen (founders of The Row), Gwyneth Paltrow (often credited as a trailblazer of the trend), as well as Victoria Beckham, Amal Clooney, and Angelina Jolie.

Most things that find their way into our wardrobe end up filtering into our homes, and this stealth wealth, old money aesthetic is no exception. Brands such as Neptune (main picture), The White Company, deVOL and Farrow & Ball are all helping us elevate our living spaces. Here's how to infuse some refined luxury into your home — remember, interior trends tend to outlast fashion, making them a worthwhile investment.

Plush bedding

A perfectly plumped bed courtesy of The White Company

The Four Seasons Hotel is renowned for its exceptionally comfortable beds, owed to their exquisite quality. What epitomises quiet luxury more than something you can't see but profoundly experience? So, once plump pillows and duvets are achieved, there's the bedding to consider. “The bed is always the main feature, so styling it beautifully is important and the bedspread, throw or cushions we choose can transform the way the room looks,” The White Company founder, Chrissie Rucker OBE tells us.

“An easy way to re-evaluate how a bedroom is looking, is to stand at the door and take a good look in. Is it clutter free? Does the bed look lovely? Does it have little touches that make it feel special? Some simple greenery or flowers, a small candle, a well organised bedside table and lovely lamps all make a difference to how it will feel.”

Warm earthy tones

Skimming Stone, Tanner's Brown and Jitney by Farrow & Ball

Embrace a tranquil approach to minimalism by experimenting with colours inspired by nature. "We are slowly moving away from greys and embracing neutrals that offer a more earthy quality, such as stony browns, soft beige and gentle spice colours,” says Farrow & Ball international brand ambassador, Patrick O’Donnell. “One such colour that brings an element of warmth is Jitney, a soft, gentle brown-based neutral, which, when teamed with a warm white such as Wimborne White, delivers a clean aesthetic.“

Slow Design Your Home

“Designing your home for you is so important, and ‘slow design’ is a wonderful way of doing this without making mistakes,” says Toby Perryman-Payne of @tobyshome, one of my favourite interior profiles on Instagram. “I feel like our home has really taken shape over the past couple of months, having lived here for a few years, thanks to really learning every inch of it and how we use it.”

Choose natural materials

Keeping it natural with The White Company

“It’s good to choose pieces that will add character and gentle texture,” The White Company’s Chrissie Rucker continues. “I love a combination of natural materials and finishes: from timber, stone, sisal floors or rugs; to touches of greenery that bring hints of the outside world in. And, if possible, it is always great to have fresh flowers. When it comes to flowers on a table I like them to be super simple, not arranged, in season - and sometimes I literally use sprigs of greenery or grasses."

An Understated kitchen

A simple, yet beautiful deVOL kitchen

This trend is not about being flash with branded appliances, it is about understated elegance and ordered simplicity. "Well organised open shelves in a kitchen can look amazing, and it’s a shame to hide all our lovely pieces away," says The White Company's Chissie Rucker.

"Neat piles of plates and dishes, a cluster of sparkling glasses, cutlery in a good-looking jug is always so pleasing and also easily to hand. The idea of a larder always has great appeal, but equally if we only have a simple shelf then make the most of it. Great storage jars will look good and last a long time. They look wonderful styled with wooding serving boards too."

Hushing the house

Minimising clutter and noise is essential for cultivating serenity amidst our fast-paced lives. While decluttering is self-explanatory, incorporating carpets, rugs, and soft furnishings can further diminish noise, illuminating tranquillity within a space. Imagine the echo of an unfurnished room; layers of soft materials not only enhance comfort but also reduce ambient noise, fostering a peaceful space. Amber Lewis, aka @amberinteriors, is a masterclass in how to style cushions and throws.