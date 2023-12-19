5 'Love Actually' Y2K outfit ideas to try this winter

As far as Christmas movies go, Love Actually has to take the cake for being the most iconic, and that's just a fact. From the star-studded cast to the heart-string-pulling storylines, every single second of the 129-minute runtime is pure Christmas genius.

I don’t know about you but in my eyes, no festive movie can compete. Each scene is vividly ingrained in my brain where the knowledge of basic statistics should be and each character feels more like a family member than some blood relatives (except for Snape because I will never forgive him for buying that necklace. Ever.)

Throughout the heartache, hit songs, paper mache lobster heads and boring biscuits with no chocolate on them, the Love Actually cast sported some serious winter looks, changing the way we view our wardrobes, every single December.

So in honour of our favourite festive flick, here are five of my favourite Love Actually outfits that you can try at home.

Joanna's sparkly top

In my opinion, Joanna doesn't get enough credit when it comes to festive fits, probably because no one wants to admit that they were inspired by an 11-year-old. Putting age aside, Joanna came to slay at the end-of-year school concert, donning a very on-trend one-shoulder sequin top with a cut-out sleeve with a pair of matching glittery jeans. Topping off the look was the addition of tinsel hair streaks, yet another trend I’ve seen doing the rounds recently on TikTok. Recreating this look for Christmas day would be easier than ever, as lots of similar items are available on the high street as we speak.

© Universal Pictures Am I jealous of an 11-year-old?

MORE: Iconic fashion from 7 classic Christmas films to inspire your wardrobe

RELATED: The Fashion Girl-approved Christmas Tree trend that’s 'not too late to try'

Laura's collared shirt and vest combo

Not too dissimilar to something Emma Chamberlain would wear now, Laura’s casual girl-next-door ensemble is categorically still cool. Over the last few years, vests in all kinds of fabrics have made a comeback (Ganni girls you know what I'm talking about) so it's very likely that you can recreate this outfit from your existing wardrobe. If you really want to channel your damsel in distress Laura energy, the more mismatched, the better.

© Universal The necklace is still yet to grow on me

Juliet's wedding dress

In the wedding scene, we were all so blinded by Juliet's fluffy fringed over-dress that we completely forgot what she was wearing underneath. Opting for a stunningly elegant contrasting lace gown with capped sleeves and a crisscross v-neckline, Juliet, played by Keira Knightly, looked outrageously chic. I love how the look was styled with no jewellery and a simple hair feather, as it made the whole look feel more grounded. Lace is also very on-trend right now, making it easier than ever to mimic this elegant outfit at home. I would lean into the Y2K trend and pair a white lace dress over a pair of metallic pants for a festive NYE ensemble.

© Alamy stock Keira in cottage-core chic

Mia’s sleek black turtleneck

I don't even want to talk about her because of you know what, with you know who, but putting that aside the gal knows how to rock a turtleneck. I’m unsure if it's her sleek French girl bob, or just the allure of her sexy villain character, but Mia somehow made a plain black Steve Jobs turtleneck chic. I think the key to wearing a turtleneck is finding one that bunches perfectly around the neck. I also love how she wears her wrist jewellery over the sleeve, making it into a stylistic statement.

© Universal It's a love hate relationship with Mia

Natalie’s off-the-shoulder top

I can't lie, one of my favourite looks in the whole movie was Natalie's ruby red off-the-shoulder top with embellished stars. It feels like a chic version of a traditionally ugly Christmas jumper which as we all know, does not evoke Christmas cheer in any way, shape or form. Personally, I find it hard to find cute long-sleeve tops for the winter, but I can almost guarantee that you’ll find a similar silhouette in your local charity shop, or on Vinted.