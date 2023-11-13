We Ranked The Crown's Best Princess Diana Fashion Moments

For royal fashion fans, the return of The Crown is a veritable treat.

When season six finally drops this week, audiences will be able to indulge in a major historical drama sesh and admire the work of the show's costume designer Amy Roberts who has been busy paying homage to the royal family's distinctive wardrobe.

Elizabeth Debicki's highly acclaimed portrayal of Princess Diana will no doubt elicit strong opinions, but we also can't wait to see her recreate some of the style icon's best-loved looks onscreen.

In celebration of the hit show's return, we've taken a look at some of the most unforgettable Princess Diana fashion moments from the past few seasons.

Hello! Fashion shares The Crown's best Princess Diana fashion moments:

10. The Yellow Dungarees

© Netflix / Des Willie Season four

Steeped in playfulness, Princess Diana's yellow dungarees, rocked here by Emma Corrin and worn heaps by the princess IRL during the 1980s, feel reflective of her outwardly cheerful spirit.

9. The Beaded Bodice

© Netflix / Keith Bernstein Season five

The princess often turned to elegant beading for charity balls and galas, and this decadent square-neckline bodice worn by Elizabeth Debicki feels very apt.

8. The Printed Pussybow

© Netflix / Des Willie Season four

The attention to detail on this bird print pussybow blouse and blue skirt suit ensemble, all the way down to the sapphire ring, worn by the princess during her engagement photoshoot makes for a truly striking recreation photo.

7. The Tartan Ensemble

© Netflix / Keith Bernstein Season five

Tartan was a Princess Diana pattern classic, and this look worn by Elizabeth Debicki, including a round-neck coat and a red felt hat, feels both authentic and elegant.

6. The Gold Dobby Spot Print

© Netflix / Des Willie Season four

Featuring gold spot detailing, this red chiffon gown designed by Bellville Sassoon was worn by the princess on at least two occasions: the For Your Eyes Only premiere ahead of the royal wedding, and the following year in 1982 for a charity gala performance.

5. The Cool-Girl Shirt

© Netflix / Keith Bernstein Season six

The princess loved a chic shirt moment, and this beige Ralph Lauren piece and elegant gold hoops combo feels fresh, even in 2023.

4. The Halter Gown

© Netflix / Keith Bernstein Season five

Princess Diana famously wore a pale blue bead-encrusted halter dress by Catherine Walker at a Vanity Fair dinner held at the Serpentine Gallery and this look was repurposed for another event in the series.

3. The Blue Swimsuit

© Netflix / Daniel Escale Season six

Elizabeth recreated one of the last pictures ever taken of the princess on her Riviera holiday in a mint blue swimsuit.

2. The Ruffle Gown

© Netflix / Alex Bailey Season four

At a charity ball held in Sydney, Diana looked resplendent in a blue Bruce Oldfield gown, adorned with ruffles for a sense of movement.

1. The Wedding Dress

© Netflix / Des Willie Season four

For her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981, Diana wore a voluminous taffeta-silk gown designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, featuring puff sleeves, 10,000 pearls and a 25-foot train.