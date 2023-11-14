Meg Bellamy's Most Stylish Fashion Moments... So Far

19-year-old Meg Bellamy has catapulted into the spotlight after landing the role of the Princess of Wales in the hotly anticipated sixth and final season of The Crown.

We’re already guaranteed to see plenty of Princess Kate fashion moments as the series follows the life of the royal family from 1997 to 2005, including William and Kate’s budding romance at St Andrew's.

Who is Meg Bellamy?

The British actress was born in Berkshire and won the role in The Crown after submitting a self-taped audition for a casting call put out on social media. According to The Telegraph, she was head girl at a comprehensive school in Wokingham just months before her breakthrough. “It is such an honour to be joining the most incredible cast and crew, and I will strive to do Kate justice," she expressed in an Instagram post.

From Kate Middleton's St. Andrews style to Princess Diana's 90s wardrobe, and Y2K fashion... what we’re about to see on November 16 is guaranteed to be a feast for the eyes of sartorialists.

Off-screen, however, like Elizabeth Debicki and the rest of the cast, Meg has already had some incredible fashion moments (she's already a friend of the house of Dior). We're predicting this is just the beginning of a far-reaching, fashion-forward career...

Meg Bellamy’s most stylish moments:

© Marc Piasecki Meg at the Christian Dior Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show

She wore the chicest black waistcoat with a sheer pleated maxi skirt to Dior's AW23 Haute Couture show in July.

© Dave Benett Meg at Goodwood Festival 2023

Meg nailed elevated casual in an emerald green suit at Goodwood Festival.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Meg at the Los Angeles Premiere of The Crown Season 6 Part 1

She stunned in a satin slip dress featuring a plunge v-neck embellished with diamantés from Stella McCartney to The Crown's Season 6 premiere in Los Angeles.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Meg Bellamy at the Dior SS24 show

Meg wore a satin black midi dress to Dior's SS24 show during Paris Fashion Week.

© Instagram Meg at the British Vogue x Netflix party

She nailed styling monochrome in a satin black Eudon Choi suit with a white bralette underneath paired with tights and white sandals.