Lily Collins turns 35: her most stylish moments of all time

Happy Birthday - or should we say Bon Anniversaire, to Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, who turns 35 today.

Her role as Emily Cooper - the all-American, eccentric-dressing, sickly sweet social media-obsessed marketeer from Chicago - has undeniably brought us some of the most iconic outfits in modern television history, so much so that Instagram accounts dedicated to the show's costume department have garnered hundreds of thousands of followers.

But off-screen, Lily - the daughter of British musician Phil Collins - is a style icon in her own right. Though her personal dress code may not be as eccentric as her titular character in the Netflix series, Lily is unafraid to experiment with exaggerated silhouettes, bold colours and era-defining aesthetics.

In celebration of the actress' 35th birthday, we take a look back at her most fashionable moments of all time:

Saint Laurent, PFW 2024 © Getty Lily oozed cool-girl glamour on the front row at Saint Laurent's AW24 show during Paris Fashion Week in floral trousers and a cropped velvet waistcoat.

The 2024 BAFTAs © Getty Lily stunned in Tamara Ralph couture at the BAFTAs in 2024. White ruffled sleeves added some textural drama to her sophisticated look.

Max Mara's Resort 2024 show © Getty She opted for vampy glamour in a black dress with exaggerated hips and a deep red lip at the Max Mara Resort '24 show in Sweden.

Met Gala 2023 © Getty Lily stunned in a monochrome Vera Wang gown featuring a white bustier top with puffed sleeves and a black skirt with "Karl" written on the train, for the event that honoured late designed Karl Lagerfeld.



Preppy Pink © Getty In December 2022, she nailed girly glamour in a pink tweed jacket and skirt set from royal-approved label Alessandra Rich.

Winter in New York © Getty In arguably her best street style look of all time, she oozed classic French elegance in a wool overcoat from Fendi with a structured strapless dress and a black turtleneck underneath.

Tiffany Blue © Getty In a complete Emily Cooper-approved fashion moment, Lily arrived at The Drew Barrymore Show wearing a Tiffany blue flared trousers and blazer suit from Prabal Garung.



The 2022 Emily In Paris premiere © Getty She nailed Parisian It-girl in a brown cut-out dress from Saint Laurent. Ooh la la.

The 2022 Academy Museum Gala © Getty Lily dazzled in a Dior dress, Cartier jewels, and Christian Louboutin shoes at the 2nd annual Academy Museum Gala in 2022.

