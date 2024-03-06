Camille Razat's 10 Best Fashion Moments

Move over Emily (in Paris), as it’s Camille Razat’s style that we’re obsessing over both on, and off, the show. The French actress and model isn’t afraid of taking a few style risks, regularly pulling off high-fashion looks with ease.

From Miu Miu’s pantless trend to Balmain’s head-to-toe red patent leather, we round up some of Camille's best looks to date…

Geek Chic for the Victoria Beckham AW24 show © Darren Gerrish Mannish suiting and Victoria Beckham’s signature peep-toe sock boots were teamed with oversized glasses and slicked back hair.

Leather Clad during Paris Fashion Week © Julien M. Hekimian Camille gives Keanu Reeves a run for his money in an embellished biker jacket, Roger Vivier boots and crystal encrusted bag



Lady in Red for front-row seats at Balmain AW24 © Pascal Le Segretain Head-to-toe red - even across cheeks and eyes - is the order of the day for a front-row seat at Balmain.



Party Pants for the Roger Vivier Holiday Dinner in December © Variety

A classic black blazer lets the bottom half do all the talking, as Camille steps out in Roger Vivier’s satin heels and clutch.

Big Bow Energy for a Moet & Chandon dinner in 2023 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis A sparkly LBD topped with a giant bow and glittering accessories are the ultimate party-dressing combo.



Skirt off Sick during Paris Fashion Week 2023 © Arnold Jerocki

Proving that she’s not afraid of a fashion risk, a button up cardigan is offset with embellished knickers and orangey tan tights at Miu Miu.

Top-to-toe white for an intimate Ralph Lauren dinner in 2023 © Jacopo M. Raule A three-piece suit with a wide-leg silhouette is a departure from Camille’s usual maximalist style.



A vision in Victoria Beckham for the SS24 show © Darren Gerrish A floor-sweeping gown, with elegantly fluted sleeves, is given an edge with bleached brows and slicked back hair.



Ethereal beauty in swathes of Givenchy tulle for their SS24 show © Pascal Le Segretain A sheer pastel lilac maxi, silver eyeshadow and mini braids are giving Grecian goddess vibes in this Givenchy look.

