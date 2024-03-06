Camille Razat's 10 Best Fashion Moments

Move over Emily (in Paris), as it’s Camille Razat’s style that we’re obsessing over both on, and off, the show. The French actress and model isn’t afraid of taking a few style risks, regularly pulling off high-fashion looks with ease.
You may also like
From Miu Miu’s pantless trend to Balmain’s head-to-toe red patent leather, we round up some of Camille's best looks to date…
Geek Chic for the Victoria Beckham AW24 show
Mannish suiting and Victoria Beckham’s signature peep-toe sock boots were teamed with oversized glasses and slicked back hair.
Leather Clad during Paris Fashion Week
Camille gives Keanu Reeves a run for his money in an embellished biker jacket, Roger Vivier boots and crystal encrusted bag
Lady in Red for front-row seats at Balmain AW24
Head-to-toe red - even across cheeks and eyes - is the order of the day for a front-row seat at Balmain.
Party Pants for the Roger Vivier Holiday Dinner in December
A classic black blazer lets the bottom half do all the talking, as Camille steps out in Roger Vivier’s satin heels and clutch.
Big Bow Energy for a Moet & Chandon dinner in 2023
A sparkly LBD topped with a giant bow and glittering accessories are the ultimate party-dressing combo.
Skirt off Sick during Paris Fashion Week 2023
Proving that she’s not afraid of a fashion risk, a button up cardigan is offset with embellished knickers and orangey tan tights at Miu Miu.