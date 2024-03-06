Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Camille Razat's 10 Best Fashion Moments
The Emily in Paris actor and model is our style crush, here’s why…

2 minutes ago
Rachel Story
Rachel StoryFashion Editor
Move over Emily (in Paris), as it’s Camille Razat’s style that we’re obsessing over both on, and off, the show. The French actress and model isn’t afraid of taking a few style risks, regularly pulling off high-fashion looks with ease. 

From Miu Miu’s pantless trend to Balmain’s head-to-toe red patent leather, we round up some of Camille's best looks to date…

Geek Chic for the Victoria Beckham AW24 show

Camille Razat arrives at the Victoria Beckham AW24 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2024 in Paris, France.© Darren Gerrish

Mannish suiting and Victoria Beckham’s signature peep-toe sock boots were teamed with oversized glasses and slicked back hair. 

 

Leather Clad during Paris Fashion Week

Camille Razat attends "VIVIER OP-TICAL" - Roger Vivier Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Roger Vivier)© Julien M. Hekimian

Camille gives Keanu Reeves a run for his money in an embellished biker jacket, Roger Vivier boots and crystal encrusted bag  

Lady in Red for front-row seats at Balmain AW24

Camille Razat attends the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain)© Pascal Le Segretain

Head-to-toe red - even across cheeks and eyes - is the order of the day for a front-row seat at Balmain.

Party Pants for the Roger Vivier Holiday Dinner in December

Camille Razat at the Roger Vivier Holiday Dinner on December 6, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California © Variety


A classic black blazer lets the bottom half do all the talking, as Camille steps out in Roger Vivier’s satin heels and clutch. 

Big Bow Energy for a Moet & Chandon dinner in 2023

Camille Razat attends the "Moet & Chandon Launch Dinner At Hotel De Bourrienne on October 05, 2023 in Paris, France. © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

A sparkly LBD topped with a giant bow and glittering accessories are the ultimate party-dressing combo.

Skirt off Sick during Paris Fashion Week 2023

Camille Razat attends the Miu Miu Womenswear S/S 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d'Iena on October 03, 2023 in Paris, France. © Arnold Jerocki


Proving that she’s not afraid of a fashion risk, a button up cardigan is offset with embellished knickers and orangey tan tights at Miu Miu. 

Top-to-toe white for an intimate Ralph Lauren dinner in 2023

Camille Razat, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends an intimate dinner at Ralph's during Paris Fashion Week to celebrate the launch of The RL 888 handbag on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France.© Jacopo M. Raule

A three-piece suit with a wide-leg silhouette is a departure from Camille’s usual maximalist style.

A vision in Victoria Beckham for the SS24 show

Camille Razat attends the Victoria Beckham SS24 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France. © Darren Gerrish

A floor-sweeping gown, with elegantly fluted sleeves, is given an edge with bleached brows and slicked back hair.

Ethereal beauty in swathes of Givenchy tulle for their SS24 show

Camille Razat attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023 in Paris, France. © Pascal Le Segretain

A sheer pastel lilac maxi, silver eyeshadow and mini braids are giving Grecian goddess vibes in this Givenchy look.

Seriously chic in snakeskin ahead of the Balmain SS24 catwalk

Camille Razat attends the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Snakeskin trousers, a pussybow blouse and statement gold jewellery make for an outfit that we want to copy immediately. 

