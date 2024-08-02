Crown Princess Marie-Chantal's heart-shaped bag was the ideal choice for this poignant family occasion

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



On Thursday, Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece joined her family to attend the funeral of Prince Michael of Greece in Athens.

Prince Michael, who was a cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh was 85 when he passed and was the last surviving grandchild of King George I, who ruled Greece from 1863 until his assassination on 18 March 1913.

The funeral was held at the Church of Saint Theodores in Athens, while the coffin was later buried at the Tatoi Royal Cemetery, which is 17 miles away from the city centre of Athens. The burial ground has been used by the Greek royals since 1880 and is where Prince Philip's father, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark is buried.

© Getty Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece attended the funeral of Prince Michael of Greece in a combination of Alaïa, Manolo Blahnik and Celine

The sombre occasion called for all-black attire, which was sported by the family including former Queen Anne-Marie of Greece and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece in-keeping with tradition. Crown Princess Marie-Chantal also wore black for the occasion however, she offered up a meaningful homage, quite literally wearing her heart on her sleeve with her chosen outfit for the emotional day.

MORE: Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece has designed a gift for the coronation

RELATED: Princess Olympia of Greece on fashion, family ties and her super serum

Princess Olympia’s look-alike mother wore Alaïa’s ‘Le Coeur’ leather shoulder bag, the heart-shaped accessory that fashion veterans have been keenly eyeing up since its debut. True to its name, ‘Le Coeur’ (which means ‘The Heart’ in French), the bag is shaped like the popular love motif. Crafted in Italy from buttery soft fabric, the sweetheart accessory further showcases a crossbody design and a compact silhouette.

The heart represents deep affection and emotional connection, serving as a tribute to the person's impact on their lives and a gesture of solidarity and support for grieving family members. "Since the human heart has long been associated with emotion and pleasure, the shape was eventually co-opted as a symbol of romance and medieval courtly love," explains History, "It grew especially popular during the Renaissance, when it was used in religious art depicting the Sacred Heart of Christ and as one of the four suits in playing cards. By the 18th and 19th centuries, meanwhile, it had become a recurring motif in love notes and Valentine’s Day cards."

© Getty The family gathered to honour the Greek royal

MORE: Princess Olympia champions 'cottagecore' in Chloé birthday dress

RELATED: Princess Olympia of Greece has a Princess Beatrice moment in silk designer dress

Tunisian-French fashion house Alaïa, which is currently helmed by Pieter Mulier, has never lost its cult appeal and is adored by fashion editors and royals alike. This is a fact known all too well by Marie-Chantal.

The Greek royal paired the coveted Alaïa piece with sensible ‘Maysale 50’ black kitten mules from Manolo Blahnik demonstrating her proficiency in regal styling. Likewise, Celine’s ‘Small Block Triomphe Black Smooth Calfskin Belt’ made an appearance, adorning the royal's dress, which materialised in the form of a midi shirt dress with pop collar detailing. Leaning into conventional dress codes once again, the royal added a pair of back sunglasses to her look.