Princess Olympia of Greece has a Princess Beatrice moment in silk designer dress

It’s rare that we see British royals on the front row at fashion week, but Princess Olympia of Greece has no hesitation in taking her VIP position courtside. The Grecian royal touched down in Paris to attend Haute Couture Fashion Week 2023/2034, making two dazzling appearances at the Dior and Valentino Autumn/Winter shows.

Yet we were also treated to another radiant appearance from the Greek princess, who kicked back behind-the-scenes the most covetable summer look. Princess Olympia was pictured reclining in the countryside on a striped sun lounger looking beautiful in Reformation’s ‘Aribella Silk Midi Dress. The divinely dreamy piece, which retails for £280, features adjustable straps, a scoop ruffle-edged neckline, a slip-on effect, and a blooming print that delicately sprawled across a pearl backdrop.

In the photo shared by beauty director Tish Weinstock, Olympia wore her blonde hair swept back into a sleek low bun and showcased a sun-kissed, natural beauty blend to highlight her modelsque features.

© Instagram Princess Olympia opted for a sleek Reformation dress

Upon seeing the image circulate online, Olympia’s followers were quick to share their adoration for the lovely look. “She is beautiful,” one wrote, as another noted: “She gets it.” A third added: “She looks amazing!” and a fourth mentioned: “This was made for her.”

© Getty Princess Olympia at the Dior Haute Couture show

Reformation just so happens to be one of Princess Beatrice’s favourite brands. The mother-of-one attended Royal Ascot last month championing the It-girl label, sporting the ever-popular ‘Carolena’ dress. The ethereal number boasted half-length ruched sleeves, a longline fit, a rounded neckline, and a fairytale blue blossom print set against a cream hue.

© Getty The royal stunned in scarlet at Valentino's latest show in Paris

Earlier this week, Olympia once again put her self-styling skills to the test, with a helping hand of some luxury labels. Dior welcomed the royal through its doors for the house's latest show and she served cottagecore romance in a white lace gown complete with an off-the-shoulder design and a chunky black leather belt.

© Getty The princess is a darling of the high fashion industry

Princess Olympia made another perfect public appearance to attend Valentino's Haute Couture show in Paris. She wore a vibrant red mini dress featuring on-trend floral corsage detailing and a strapless silhouette.

Princess Beatrice wears Reformation's Carolena dress in summer 2022

A pair of black open-toe heels completed her designer date night aesthetic and she wore her blonde crop down loose in a straightened style.

© Getty Ella Richards and Olympia of Greece attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024

The royal was lucky enough to be joined at Paris Fashion Week by her long-time bestie Ella Richards. Model and socialite Ella is the granddaughter of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, so naturally decadence runs in her blood.

© Getty Besties Olympia and Ella are often spotted together

Ella also made a stunning appearance at the Dior show, stepping out in a timeless black gown featuring spaghetti straps and elegantly plunging detail. The duo are often spotted on the town together, with many mistaking them for sisters as they look so alike.

