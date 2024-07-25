Suki Waterhouse shows off post-baby body in boho black bikini

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Whether decked out in fabulous furs or showcasing her covetable collection of 'kinis, Suki Waterhouse is never shy of a cool-girl outfit or two.

On Wednesday, the singer showed off her postpartum figure in a black bikini, featuring a halterneck silhouette and ring hoop detailing, allowing her loyal listeners to ponder her bodily bounce-back tricks and tips.

The 32-year-old styled her Stevie Nicks-inspired shag ‘do in her default down-loose fashion, complementing the look with a natural makeup blend and a long silver amulet necklace.

© Instagram/Suki Waterhouse The model paired her bohemian black bikini with an ethereal kimono

A white, ethereal kimono was coolly layered over her bikini to complete her poolside aesthetic, curated to help combat the intense Los Angeles heat.

Suki hasn’t been shy about showing her figure following the birth of her daughter shared with Robert Pattinson. Making a case for postpartum body positivity, the model previously documented her day out at the illustrious Bel-Air hotel in LA alongside fashionable friends.

© Suki Waterhouse The star owns a myriad of covetable bikinis showcased throughout and after her pregnancy

The mother-of-one, who famously starred in Daisy Jones & The Six, kicked back with acquaintances beside the hotel’s palm tree-lined pool, sporting a raspberry pink bikini with beaded detailing and a subtle paisley print.

The bohemian piece added another leisurely look to Suki’s swimwear archive. The It-Bri, who now resides in LA, paired the set with a vintage Chanel necklace that adorned her neck, complete with a chunky structure and a Byzantine-style CC medallion.

Writing alongside the series of images: “Not enough time in the world for the amount of berries and books I wish to consume,” Suki snapped images of herself and friends feasting upon berries, sorbet and cream, while indulging in contemporary literature on their dreamy day off.

Fans have even claimed Suki has entered her Brat Girl Summer era. Earlier this month, the multi-hyphenate artist posted an image of herself sporting a lime green bikini hailing from Turkish brand Declara’s Spring Summer 2024 collection. The piece was embroidered with 3D florals and featured criss-cross drawstring detailing across the front. Charli XCX would approve.