10 'Basic' trends to avoid this winter

Winter? ‘Tis the season for clichés. A fabulously decorated wasteland of predictability, draped in tinsel and wrapped in Hallmark cards. It's as if every December, the world hits copy-paste on the holiday template, peppered with bad Instagram captions and red sequins absolutely everywhere.

Fashion is the main culprit. Kitsch Christmas jumpers line the high streets, flanked by glitzy crimson manicures and pumpkin spice lattes. Oxford Street transforms into an abyss of shopping bags, arming the shoulders of Selfridges goers and those desperately seeking a New Year’s outfit. Sparkle mandatory.

All in all, it's a time for our most basic inner selves to flourish. You’re not alone if warming mulled wine is the number one priority on your mind, or perhaps the latest Louis Vuitton accessory. Perhaps a day spent on ice skates at Battersea Power Station is your idea of heaven. Winter cliches needn’t be a negative concept, yet for those seeking something new, it can be hard to know where to look.

So, we’ve compiled a list of ten things to avoid if basic isn’t on the sartorial agenda this season. From ubiquitous shoewear staples to tired tipples, read on to discover how to be anything but beige this year.

1/ 10 © Getty Stanley Cups There are two types of people in this life. Those who desperately require the assistance of a Stanley Cup to get them through days in-office, and those who can't be bothered to lug them around. They're sleek, trendy and come in an array of colours, making them failsafe gifts for winter. Yet, we're intrigued to see how long this thirst-quenching trend can last, and what the water bottle market has in store for 2025.

2/ 10 © Getty Adidas Sambas This one is a given. Adidas Sambas are the It-shoe of 2024, and we totally understand why. Easy to throw on with any outfit, their unisex, unfussy design has caught the attention of sneakerheads across the globe. But we say enough is enough. Bring on the new shoe silhouettes for the new year.

3/ 10 © Getty Large Monogrammed Tote Bags Want to stand out from the crowd? Ditch to monogrammed tote. The accessories have become ubiquitous across London, particularly among the influencer sphere. Look instead to more striking silhouettes, Prada's 'Medium Leather Handbag,' Gucci's iconic 'Jackie' or Louis Vuitton's adorable vanity cases for example.

4/ 10 © Getty Christmas Jumpers Christmas jumpers are one of the least sustainable pieces in your wardrobe. Worn a few days out of the year, not only are the garish knits predictable in the extreme, but they are often cheaply made and poorly constructed. Resist the urge for a cringe-worthy throw on this year, and opt for a cosy Fairisle number instead. Country-chic accomplished.

5/ 10 © Getty Pumpkin Spiced Lattes We don't know who needs to hear this, but a pumpkin spiced latte is not the be all and end all of winter-themed drinks. Mulled wine, or even mulled cider, is so much more elegant. Plus, didn't you hear? Sobriety is the chicest seasonal trend 2024 has to offer. Bring on the sparkling elderflower.

6/ 10 Sparkly Nails Apologies to the glitz-lovers among you, but sparkly nail polish is the bane of winter beauty. It takes an age to scrub off once chipped and gaudy glittering hues, particularly those of the red persuasion, gives major Fairy Godmother from Shrek vibes.

7/ 10 © Edward Berthelot Cliché Instagram Captions Clichéd social media captions are on par with matching Christmas pyjamas - we can do better. 'Tis the season,' or 'Sleigh' are out for 2024.



8/ 10 © Getty Winter Wonderland We're going to hold your hand when we say this. There are far better ways to spend your time and money this season. Rather than braving crowds of teenagers armed with XL teddies and candyfloss, not to mention migraine inducing light displays, why not ditch the Hyde Park hysteria in favour of something more, well, chic? We'd recommend catching the Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection exhibition at the V&A before it ends, or getting tickets to Ballet Black: Heroes at the Linbury Theatre. If you need a laugh with friends, head to the Garrick Theatre for Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss,' latest on-stage offering Why Am I So Single? No queuing required - except for the bathrooms during the interval.

9/ 10 © Edward Berthelot Longline Puffer Jackets Unless you live in the middle on the countryside, there is no excuse for the longline puffer. London's bitter cold can be just as easily combatted by a shorter version, or even better, no puffer at all. We're feeling duffles, Afghans and woollen wonders instead.