2025's biggest pre-loved fashion trends according to Depop

Digital marketplace Depop and fashion trend specialist Agus Panzoni have collaborated with AI-driven retail intelligence platform Edited to predict the top trends for the year ahead.

The annual report presented by the peer-to-peer fashion platform provides key stats, industry insights, and top brands and products to have on your radar for 2025.

For 2025, we're seeing the continuation of minimalistic dressing, vintage style inspiration and the rise in 2010s indie - a style we saw peppered throughout 2024 is predicted to boom in 2025.

Scroll on to scope out which sartorial styles you need to know to get on-trend for the year ahead...

Contemporary Classics:

Trending Brands: Ralph Lauren +70%

Gap +210%

J Crew +91% Trending Searches: Academia +411%

Tennis +150%

Barn jacket +3138%

"Contemporary Classics blends Ivy League-inspired styles with countryside aesthetics, embracing tailored blazers, cable-knit sweaters, pleated skirts, and poplin shirts. This trend reflects a yearning for stability and reliability, as younger generations draw inspiration from the classic elegance of the past. As pop culture revives preppy styles, this updated take on the ‘old money’ aesthetic has been reinterpreted for today, embracing both sophistication and inclusivity. Brands like Ralph Lauren and J.Crew are leading the way in making these styles feel fresh and modern."

Minimalist Renaissance:

Trending Searches: Cashmere +135%

Wide leg pant +767%

Minimal +803% Trending Brands: Phoebe Philo +200%

The Row +126%

Cos +360%

"The Minimalist Renaissance is characterised by a return to understated elegance. Clean lines, neutral colours, and timeless wardrobe staples such as cashmere knits and tailored coats dominate this trend. With the rise of the quiet luxury movement, consumers are moving away from flashy logos and excessive decoration in favour of quality craftsmanship. Vintage markets are flourishing, as shoppers seek enduring, high-quality pieces that offer long-term value. Leading brands like COS and The Row epitomize this sophisticated, minimalist approach."

Retro Sportswear:

Trending Brands: Windbreaker +114%

Japanese denim +227%

Soccer jersey +117% Trending Searches: Ralph Lauren +70%

Gap +210%

J Crew +91%

"Sports culture continues to shape fashion in 2025, with Retro Sportswear taking the spotlight. Drawing on ‘70s tracksuits, ‘80s windbreakers, and ‘90s athletic silhouettes, this trend fuses vintage sports aesthetics with modern workwear for a style that’s both nostalgic and functional. As niche sports like roller skating, breakdancing, and pickleball surge in popularity, sportswear is evolving into a symbol of self-expression. High-fashion brands like Off-White and Aimé Leon Dore are blending athletic influences with streetwear, creating a new intersection of style and sport."

Indie Vanguard:

Trending Brands: Vivienne Westwood +27%

Minga London +83%

Dr. Martens +41% Trending Searches: BRAT +98%

Low-rise jeans +800%

Cheetah prints +103+

"The Indie Vanguard trend is a bold reimagining of 2010s indie sleaze and hipster culture. With influences from grunge, punk, and rock 'n' roll, this trend celebrates rebellious self-expression through minimalist silhouettes and eclectic early ‘00s elements. Band tees, knee-high boots, and faux fur coats evoke a carefree, DIY spirit, while NYC’s vibrant nightlife scene fuels this sartorial movement. Brands like Converse and Dr. Martens are seeing a resurgence, as the "Indie Vanguard" embraces individuality and spontaneity in fashion."