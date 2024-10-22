Meet the 'Beethoven inspired' jewellery loved by Taylor Swift, Florence Pugh and Sienna Miller

Aside from being iconic, one thing Taylor Swift, Florence Pugh, Elizabeth Debicki and Sienna Miller all have in common is their impeccable taste in jewellery.

One collection in particular, that all of the aforementioned, have worn on repeat is the Arpeggia Collection.

Made up of both Fine and High Jewellery, including rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, set in a variety of 18K white gold, rose gold and yellow gold, De Beers' Arpeggia Collection is one of the brand’s most notable troupes, for reasons that need little explanation.

Donned on multiple occasions by the fashion elite, De Beers Arpeggia range reigns supreme in the world of high fashion and the following A-Listers are making that fact very well known.

The History of Arpeggia:

The new jewellery collection draws its inspiration from Beethoven's iconic 'Moonlight Sonata' - a piece that's often regarded as one of the most powerful and emotionally charged compositions ever created. Natural round brilliant diamonds are sprinkled throughout the collection, accentuating the delicate micropavé designs. The gems float across the skin in the same way Beethoven’s notes flow across a musical score.

The Arpeggia Five Line Necklace in Rose Gold

The sonata, officially known as 'Sonata quasi una fantasia,' was Beethoven’s 14th piano sonata, Opus 27, Number 2, composed during 1801-1802. At this time, Beethoven was struggling with the onset of serious hearing loss. Despite this challenge, Beethoven’s mastery over music allowed him to compose and hear the piece internally, even though his physical hearing was fading.

He dedicated this hauntingly beautiful sonata to his then love interest, Giulietta Guicciardi, with whom he fell deeply in love. Unfortunately, their romance was short-lived - her father disapproved of their relationship due to Beethoven’s lack of noble rank. Still, Giulietta admitted that the Sonata always reminded her of him.

Arpeggia Five Line Earrings in White Gold

Surpringly, Beethoven never expected this particular piece to achieve such fame. In fact, he gave it a rather modest title, intending it to simply describe the fantasy-like style of the composition. When it unexpectedly became wildly popular, he was more frustrated than pleased, writing to a friend, "Everybody is talking about the C-sharp Minor Sonata! Surely, I have written better things."

Each prong-set diamond represents a musical note, turning Beethoven’s haunting melody into something tangible. For the wearer, it’s as if the brilliance of the music comes to life on their skin, in a symphony of sparkle. "The fluidity and spacing of the unique diamonds give the melody form, adding layers of elegance," says the brand. Every diamond in the Arpeggia High Jewellery Collection is ethically sourced and meticulously set by hand by the expert artisans at De Beers, a brand with over 130 years of experience in crafting extraordinary diamond pieces.

The Arpeggia Fan Girls:

© Gareth Cattermole Florence Pugh To attend the World Premiere of Dune: Part Two in London’s Leicester Square in February of this year, Florence Pugh styled her sparkling hot chocolate-hued hooded gown with a pair of Five Lines Earrings in rose gold, set with diamonds. The cascading drop earrings were the cherry on top of the already enviable ensemble, proving just how essential a set of decadent diamond earrings are for an after hours occasion.

© Stefania D'Alessandro Sienna Miller Everyone’s favourite boho princess Sienna Miller accessorised her Venice Film Festival Chloé look with a show-stopping Arpeggia Five Line Bracelet in 18k White Gold and encrusted with 15.93 carat diamonds.

© John Salangsang/Golden Globes 20 Taylor Swift Back in January of this year, Taylor Swift stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet in possibly the most memorable look she's ever worn- a lime green sequin Gucci gown. To complete the showstopping, Taylor called on De Beers to kit her out in a selection of diamond Arpeggia jewels, stacking a pair of Three Line Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold and a pair of Long Diamond Earrings in both ears and adding a simple, yet striking One Line Diamond Line Bracelet.

