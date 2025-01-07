The H! Fashion Radar: What to see, do, eat and watch this January

For many people, January signifies new beginnings - the motivation needed to accomplish new goals and choose healthier life habits. For others, the dreary cold weather and post-festive season blues kick in, bringing sheer desperation for the longer nights and sprightly spring atmosphere to set in.

Whichever end-of-the-new-year scale you sit on: we've got you covered - in style of course. From food and drinks pop-ups that combine healthy living with fashion (our favourite things), new clothing brands for some literal retail therapy, new beauty buys to give your skin some love or new wellness apps to keep on track, here is H! Fashion's curated collection of things to keep your spirits high this January.

WHERE TO REFUEL: Koibird's Koi 11 Nutrition Bar Designer fashion boutique Koibird is blending nutritious food with fashion (are we dreaming?) for 2025. The platform launched the Koi 11 Nutrition Bar in its Marylebone space on January 7, offering nourishing treats such as shakes, elixirs, hot drinks, and sugar-free protein-rich bites with beneficial ingredients, whilst continuing to showcase its eclectic fashion and homeware edit. 62 Marylebone Lane, London, W1U 2PB



SHOP NOW WHAT TO SHOP - BEAUTY: Biodance's BioCollagen Real Deep Mask Full transparency - I haven't tried this mask yet, but the rave reviews it's receiving all over social media means I am ordering instantly. January's first viral beauty product is the Biodance BioCollagen Real Deep Mask - a face mask that is intended to create that much-desired glass skin effect. At less than £25 for 4 masks, it's a must-try affordable alternative before booking your next botox appointment.

WHAT TO SHOP - FASHION: GROES

"British luxury is the heart of GROES, the new It-girl brand to have on your radar," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau. "Founded by Dilly Groes, the label champions sleek modernism with a timeless twist - the perfect source for evergreen staple pieces." SHOP NOW

SHOP NOW WHERE TO RENT: Blanqo "Planning an alpine holiday but don't want to fork out and buy all the gear? Worry not, Blanqo is the latest rental site which allows you to borrow what you need, without paying full price," explains H! Fashion's Orion Scott. "I used Blanqo for a recent ski holiday and chose a full peak-chic kit from Perfect Moment and a helmet. Not only did I live out my It-Girl mountain dreams and look the part, but the whole process from start to finish was easier than ever."

WHERE TO WELLNESS: Bodyism Notting Hill Luxury wellness and members club Bodyism is launching a brand new app for 2025. It has also updated its offering at its home in Notting Hill to include new services including clinical testing, wellness assessments and personalised nutrition plans. Founded by Nathalie Schyllert, the brand has five key pillars at its core: movement, mindset, nutrition, recovery and connection. Looking for a holistic approach to improve your health this year? look no further. READ MORE

WHAT TO SHOP - FASHION: Louis Vuitton x Makamuri Collection Two decades after its first collaboration with Takashi Murakami, Louis Vuitton has released a new edition featuring the artist’s exuberant designs. "Fusing Louis Vuitton's emblematic codes with the visionary creativity of Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, the collection reimagines the House’s signature creations – enlivening heritage emblems with a playful vibrancy across an array of accessories and iconic leather goods, from the Alma to the Speedy." The ultimate eclectic yet classic investment collection to kick start your year.