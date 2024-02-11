Hello! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties in London this February

February in London has been ablaze with the city's most exclusive parties, drawing in celebrities, socialites, and the who's who of the elite.

The most romantic month of the year seen a lavish cruise celebrating the Year of the Dragon and an intimate gathering hosted by fashion icon Poppy Delevingne. These are the events that have been the pinnacle of sophistication and glamour in the capital so far.

Here's what the fashion set has been up to in February 2024, and who was "On the Guest List" at the most fabulous soirées...

Stanley Zhu's Lunar New Year Soirée

On February 10, 2024, Stanley Zhu hosted a magnificent Year of the Dragon celebration aboard the Dixie Queen, a luxurious vessel that sailed down the Thames. The night was filled with the enchanting performances of Chinese opera singers and the vibrant energy of drag queens, who led everyone to the dance floor. Betty Bachz, dazzling in Self-Portrait, was the belle of the ball, while Cult Mia founder Nina Briance captivated the dance floor with her impressive fan skills. The fusion of traditional and contemporary entertainment made the evening truly spectacular.

© Dave Benett Ella Richards

© Dave Benett Zenouska Mowatt and Elle McPherson-Yoon

© Dave Benett Daisy Knatchbull

© Dave Benett Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner

© Dave Benett Nina Briance, Sabrina Percy and Natalie Salmon

© Dave Benett Stanley Zhu and Betty Bachz

Love is in The Air: Della Vite's Lunch

On February 1, Poppy Delevingne hosted a captivating Valentine's lunch at The Ivy Chelsea Garden, initiating a romantic collaboration with Della Vite Prosecco Rosé for Valentine's Day. The Prosecco brand, founded by the Delevingne sisters, brought its vegan, multi-award-winning bubbly to complement the restaurants timeless charm.This exclusive gathering, attended by notable It-girls including Princess Beatrice and Ella Richards and Hello! Fashion cover girl Camille Charriere marked the start of The Ivy Collection's Valentine's celebration which is available from From February 10th to February 15th. The well-heeled dined on Lobster Linguine with Sprouting Broccoli and Truffle and Parmesan chips for the table. To finish, those with a sweet tooth enjoyed the ‘Love is in the air’ sharing dessert and salted caramel chocolate truffles.