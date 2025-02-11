Princess Diana's Philadelphia Eagles jacket really deserves our attention post-Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl 2025 delivered an electric showdown, with the Philadelphia Eagles shattering Travis Kelce and the Chiefs' hopes of a three-peat in a commanding 40-22 victory.

While Taylor Swift played her part as the ultimate supportive girlfriend in her luxury suite, our minds drifted to a different kind of fashion royalty—none other than Princess Diana and her now-legendary Philadelphia Eagles jacket.

Diana, the undisputed queen of effortless athleisure, rocked oversized sweatshirts, cycling shorts, and dad sneakers like no other. Decades after her passing, her off-duty style remains an evergreen source of inspiration. While her iconic 'Fly Virgin Atlantic' sweatshirt might get more airtime on Instagram, true Diana aficionados know that her Eagles varsity jacket deserves a spot in the sports fashion hall of fame.

The Jacket That Took Flight

The story behind Diana's custom Philadelphia Eagles jacket dates back to 1982 when she attended the funeral of Hollywood legend and Monaco’s very own Princess Grace Kelly. It was there that she crossed paths with Jack Edelstein, a statistician and broadcaster for the Eagles.

© Getty Princess Diana's Philadelphia Eagles jacket was one of her most treasured pieces of outerwear

Edelstein recalled the story after her passing, telling the Philadelphia Daily News; “She thought football was like soccer. She asked, ‘What are your colours?’ I said, ‘Green and silver.’ She said, ‘Those are my favorite colours.’” Clearly, fate (and shared love of a colour palette) was at play.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Princess Diana’s effortlessly cool aesthetic created the viral Varsity jacket look

Touched by the moment, Edelstein and Eagles' then-owner Leonard Tose decided to send the princess a special package. Inside? A selection of team merchandise, including workout shorts, golf shirts, and the pièce de résistance—a custom Eagles jacket designed exclusively for Diana. "He never went second-class," Edelstein noted, emphasising that this was no ordinary fan merch.

A Royal in Kelly Green

© Getty Princess Diana wore her Eagles jacket on repeat

Princess Diana, ever the gracious recipient, reportedly sent Edelstein a thank-you note saying how much she loved wearing her new Eagles gear. And she wasn’t just being polite—she was actually spotted in the jacket multiple times, proving it was more than a one-time statement piece.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Princess Diana’s iconic theme park look: The Philadelphia Eagles jacket that stole the show

The first sighting? Outside Wetherby Prep School in London in 1991, where she dropped off Princes William and Harry looking effortlessly cool in the varsity-style jacket. Oversized and slightly slouchy, the piece had that perfectly relaxed, borrowed-from-the-boys vibe. The rich Kelly green fabric popped against its crisp white and silver accents, making it an undeniably stylish addition to her casual rotation. Paired with a navy skirt and her signature feathered blonde locks, Diana served up sports-luxe chic before it was even a thing.

She loved the jacket so much that she wore it again on a family trip to Alton Towers and later graced the cover of People magazine in 1994 sporting the same piece. Jeffrey Lurie, who had just acquired the Eagles at the time, even had the cover framed in his office—a royal endorsement if there ever was one.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Diana's green jacket was an NFL fashion moment that became a sartorial legacy

More Than Just a Jacket

Diana’s connection to the Eagles jacket wasn’t just about the aesthetics. As 'Philly history' reporter Tommy Rowan put it, “It wasn't just the look. Diana admired Grace, who reflected the values of the city in which she was raised. Many dive bars across the city still have the Diana cover framed above pool tables and hung beside dartboards.”

© Evening Standard/Shutterstock Her Philadelphia Eagles jacket became a cultural phenomenon in the US state

It’s clear that this wasn’t just another sports jacket—it was a sentimental piece that tied together royalty, sports, and a bit of Philadelphia grit. A fashion moment that, much like the princess herself, remains timeless.

So as the Eagles bask in their Super Bowl glory once again, we can’t help but tip our hats (or snapbacks) to Princess Diana, the ultimate athleisure icon. Green and silver never looked so good.