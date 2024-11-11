Princess Kate upcycled her Remembrance Sunday coat in three incredible ways

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton upcycled her Remembrance Sunday coat in three incredible ways
This image shows three side-by-side photos of Kate Middleton wearing a black, military-style coat at different events. In each look, she accessorizes uniquely: a black bow and hat with veil, an elegant updo, and a poppy pin. The center photo highlights Kate’s full outfit, featuring tailored structure and black pumps.

Bows, buttons and velvet… The Princess of Wales completely revamped her Catherine Walker coat and you probably didn’t notice

Natalie Salmon
Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales looked radiant on Sunday, 10 November, as she joined the Royal Family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. 

Standing alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Kate paid her respects in an upcycled Catherine Walker coat dress that she had previously worn twice before, adapting the look for each occasion with thoughtful, elegant modifications.

The bespoke black coat dress, crafted in a military style, was first seen in 2020, when Kate attended the Remembrance Sunday service with the royals. In this original version, the coat dress featured prominent epaulettes and lighter, contrasting buttons that added a striking contrast. 

Princess Kate wears black Catherine Walker military style coat, adorned with three poppies, during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 8, 2020© Chris Jackson
Princess Kate first wore the bespoke Catherine Walker coat during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 8, 2020

However, when Kate revisited the coat dress for an appearance at the Army Training Centre Pirbright in Guildford in 2022, she had made a few updates. The shoulder tassels on the epaulettes were removed, simplifying the coat's silhouette and lending it a sleeker, more streamlined look. 

When Princess Kate visited the Army Training Centre Pirbright on September 16, 2022 in Guildford she updated the coat by removing the epaulette tassels© WPA Pool
When Princess Kate visited the Army Training Centre Pirbright on September 16, 2022 in Guildford she updated the coat by removing the tassels

For this year’s Remembrance Sunday, Kate continued to reimagine the coat dress with subtle but striking changes. She added a black velvet bow around the collar, enhancing the coat’s femininity and softening its military structure. The bow added a demure touch that perfectly complemented the sombre tone of the event. Furthermore, she replaced the black buttons with black velvet ones, refining the look with a rich texture that elevated the ensemble.

To complete her look, Kate added a veiled hat by Juliette Botterill Millinery, a delicate piece that added a graceful touch to her appearance. She accessorised with Queen Elizabeth II’s Bahrain pearl drop earrings, a fitting nod to royal tradition, and wore a regimental brooch along with three Remembrance poppies. 

The Princess of Wales on the balcony during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph© Chris Jackson / Getty
Princess Kate added a black velvet bow and matching black velvet buttons to the coat

These thoughtful additions highlighted Kate’s commitment to honouring the past while subtly and frugally updating her style, proving once again that she is a master of royal style.

Kate often gives her outfits a new twist by altering details like hemlines or tailoring dresses to suit specific occasions. For example, she modified her Elie Saab dress for the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif, ensuring it adhered to the conservative dress code. 

The couple's attendance was revealed the night before as they were pictured entering their hotel in Jordan© Royal Hashemite Court
Princess Kate did away with the transparency of the Elie Saab dress by customising it with an underskirt and top which made the dress more modest and appropriate for the formal occasion

Tailoring is a hallmark of Kate’s style; her outfits are always impeccably fitted, highlighting her silhouette in a way that looks polished yet comfortable. This focus on fit ensures her looks are elegant and timeless, regardless of how many times she wears them.

Kate’s commitment to re-wearing outfits has brought a fresh, influential approach to royal fashion. She frequently repeats outfits, showing that a thoughtfully curated wardrobe can be sustainable and stylish. By mixing up accessories and making subtle adjustments, she keeps her looks current and appropriate for different events. 

