Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift's outfit for the Super Bowl costs nearly $20K in jewellery alone as she supports Travis Kelce
Subscribe
Taylor Swift's outfit for the Super Bowl costs nearly $20K in jewellery alone as she supports Travis Kelce
taylor swift jewellery superbowl 2025

Taylor Swift's outfit for the Super Bowl costs nearly $20K in jewellery alone as she supports Travis Kelce

Sparkling under the stadium lights, it’s safe to say Swift was one of the night’s biggest showstoppers...

Natalie Salmon
Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Taylor Swift made sure her game-day look was just as dazzling as her record-breaking career when she showed up to Super Bowl LIX in her luxe all-white ensemble. 

Supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Swift brought her signature blend of high-end glam and sentimental touches to the big game.

Taylor Swift reacts to being booed at the Super Bowl

Her outfit? Iconic. Her jewelry? Over £20,000 worth of jaw-dropping sparkle. The standout piece was of course the now-famous “T” chain. For the Grammys, Taylor had styled it around her thigh with a couture Vivienne Westwood one-shoulder gown featuring a draped corseted bodice and an asymmetrical cut, accented by a red jeweled rosary-inspired chain that dangled with the “T.”

Ed Kelce, Ashley Avignone, Alana Haim, Ross Travis, Taylor Swift, Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Donna Kelce attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana© Getty Images
Taylor Swift recycled her Lorraine Schwartz 'T' pendant for the Super Bowl

The superstar’s stylist, Joseph Cassell, revealed on Instagram that the piece was created by renowned jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz. The jewellery made a return appearance at the Super Bowl—this time as a pendant elegantly hanging around her neck. The sentimental nod to Kelce proved that whether it’s the Grammys or game day, Swift knows how to incorporate personal style into every look. 

Taylor wore a tiny 'T' on her Grammys dress© Billboard via Getty Images
Taylor Swift's T pendant made yet another appearance

For Super Bowl XIL, she turned up the sparkle even more. Along with her 'old-but-new' necklace, Swift stacked on statement pieces from Effy Jewelry, elevating her sideline look into pure luxury territory. “From day one, I've been obsessed with quality & craftsmanship,” explains the brand's founder and designer Effy Hematian.

And quality certainly comes at a price. Swift’s Super Bowl Effy jewellery lineup included; ‘Ruby Royale 14K Yellow Gold Ruby and Diamond Tennis Bracelet’ which retails for £5,652.00, ‘Ruby Royale 14K Yellow Gold Baguette Cut Ruby and Diamond Band’ valued at £4,259.00 and the ‘Ruby Royale 14K Yellow Gold Ruby and Diamond Ring’ worth a staggering £10,243.00. Total? Nearly £20,000 worth of jewellery alone. And that’s before even talking about the rest of her look.

Taylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl LIX© NFL
Taylor Swift arrived at Super Bowl LIX in a white Saint Laurent blazer

When it came to her outfit, Swift went for a bold mix of classic tailoring and modern edge. She wore a striking white double-breasted blazer by Saint Laurent, retailing for around £3,713.72, a perfect nod to the Chiefs’ all-white uniforms for the night. She paired it with teeny tiny sparkly denim shorts and statement-making thigh-high white leather boots.

And, because no outfit is complete without a standout handbag, Swift carried the Givenchy Nano Voyou bag in Chiefs red, worth £800. It was the perfect pop of colour—and an undeniably stylish tribute to Kelce’s team.

Swift has long mastered the art of making fashion statements that blend hidden meaning with high-end luxury. Whether she’s walking the red carpet or cheering on her man from the Super Bowl stands, she knows how to balance elegance, romance, and jaw-dropping price tags. 

Touchdown Love: Timeline of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance

  • July 2023: Travis first shows interest in Taylor after her concert at Arrowhead Stadium, attempting to give her a friendship bracelet with his number.
  • September 2023: Taylor attends a Chiefs game, sitting with Travis' mom, signaling their growing connection, and they leave together.
  • October 2023: They’re spotted holding hands at public events, including an SNL afterparty, confirming their relationship.
  • November 2023: The couple goes public, with Taylor referencing Travis in her concert lyrics, and he confirms their relationship in an interview.
  • January 2024: Taylor and Travis ring in the new year together with a kiss, and he declares his love after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win.
  • February 2024: Taylor supports Travis at the Super Bowl, celebrating his victory with him in a major public moment.
  • April 2024: Taylor references Travis in her song lyrics, further solidifying their relationship in her music.
  • June 2024: Travis makes a surprise appearance onstage with Taylor during her Eras Tour show in London, taking their public connection to the next level.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More