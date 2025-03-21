Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle wore £29 Topshop outfit during last days as a working royal
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex arrives to open 'Oceania' at the Royal Academy of Arts in 2018, wearing a black dress© Getty Images

Meghan Markle wore a £29 Topshop outfit during her last days as a working royal - and we missed it 

Prince Harry's wife loves the British high street

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Topshop is back in business (so it seems) and we know lots of our favourite royals will be very happy about the news - including the fabulous Meghan Markle, who, whilst living in Britain as a working royal, wore a number of high street gems.

One of her loveliest looks came in early March 2020 during one of her last solo engagements before she and Prince Harry left the UK for a new life in the US.

View post on Instagram
 

The former Suits star looked gorgeous in an all-white outfit, which consisted of a pencil skirt which she teamed with a £29 Topshop blouse, on a visit to the National Theatre.

Pictures of Meghan appeared on the couple's then-official Instagram page. It read: “Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling,"

Meghan stayed loyal to her fashion rule that she recently revealed on in her Netflix show, With Love Meghan, commenting on teaming the "high with the low" when it comes to fashion items. Meghan's Topshop blouse from 2020 looked great with her high-end Roland Mouret skirt.

Later that day, Meghan flew the British flag once again when she and Harry headed to the Endeavour Fund Awards. 

Meghan Markle wearing body-hugging Victoria Beckham dress© Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex's body-hugging Victoria Beckham dress was an instant royal fashion hit

The Californian-born star rocked a memorable turquoise dress with cap sleeves by Victoria Beckham and stiletto heels by British brand Jimmy Choo.

 Is Topshop coming back?

Earlier this week, Topshop shared a teasing Instagram post, captioned with the cryptic statement: "We missed you."

View post on Instagram
 

Social media ran amok and shoppers were quickly sent into overdrive and headed to Topshop.com. Although the website looked to be reinstated, it directed visitors to ASOS where the brand is currently stocked.

Topshop carrier bag© Getty Images
Everyone is wondering about Topshop 2025

Topshop launched in the 1960s and its flagship store in Oxford Circus opened its doors in 1992. It was one of the most iconic stores in central London over the years, with people heading to the huge space to pick up items on their lunch break. As part of the Arcadia Group, which went into administration in 2020, Topshop's sales started to dwindle, and in February 2021, online superstore ASOS acquired it, where it is still stocked today.

