Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Topshop coming back was not on my bingo card for 2025 - here's 5 buys I'm loving for spring
Subscribe
Topshop coming back was not on my bingo card for 2025 - here's 5 buys I'm loving for spring
Topshop 2.0 is back© Topshop

Topshop coming back was not on my bingo card for 2025 - here's 6 buys I'm loving for spring

I am a loyal Topshop girly. Always have been, always will be

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

I'm a 40-year-old woman so my entire Instagram feed right now is obsessed with the rumours of Topshop's return after the brand shared a teasing Instagram post on Tuesday evening. "We missed you" was all it said, written out on the post in big bold letters, sending the millennials into meltdown. Myself included. 

View post on Instagram
 

Now, if you're coming here for answers about when Topshop is coming back, or IF it's really coming back, I can't help you right now though I have noticed Topshop.com is back in action, though it does direct you to ASOS where the brand is stocked. Ultimately, I'm as baffled as you are, but also crossing my fingers that the Topshop we know and love will return to the high-street, giving us a reason to go out shopping again. 

Supermodel Kate Moss is synonymous with Topshop and even created a collection for the brand (and yes, I flocked to it like a moth to a flame)© Getty Images
Supermodel Kate Moss is synonymous with Topshop and even created a collection for the brand (and yes, I flocked to it like a moth to a flame)

I have been a loyal Topshop shopper since I was a teenager, and I still buy pieces from the brand now (it's stocked on ASOS in case you've been hiding under a rock). 

When I think of Topshop I think of heading there during my lunch hour at work trying to find something new to wear on Saturday night. I think of the jeans  - I loved the Editor jeans (RIP) and I'm still convinced that no other jeans will ever compare to the fit of those. Or how about the Jamie jeans? They were a bestseller for a reason. 

When you visit Topshop.com this is what you'll find© Topshop.com
When you visit Topshop.com this is what you'll find

I think of Kate Moss (above) and her collection - true story, I made my break into journalism with this - and me trying on the trending dress for a local newspaper. 

I also think of the occasion wear - if you had a wedding invite, Topshop. If you had a birthday party, Topshop. If you had a hot date, Topshop. I spent more time in the Oxford Street Topshop... it was probably unhealthy. And I even became friends with some of the staff. 

How I shopped for the best Topshop new-in buys

As I'm feeling nostalgic with this news, I thought I'd head to ASOS to check out the new in pieces from Topshop. If it's coming back in real life form, I need to beat the masses and shop for some of the best bits now. I haven't tried any of these pieces on, I'm just going from the pictures on the website. I'll try and only choose pieces that are available in lots of sizes because I'd hate for you to be disappointed if you wanted to shop them. 

Topshop new-in buys I love 

 Ooh I'm getting excited now... 

Topshop co-ord premium real suede jacket with seam detail in pink

topshop pink suede jacket© Topshop

Editor's Note:

A suede jacket is a must for this season, and this pink one has me smitten. It's absolutely gorgeous and there are shorts to match. Want! 

Topshop puff sleeve square neck shirred maxi dress in buttermilk

Topshop butter yellow dress© Topshop

Editor's Note:

Buttermilk yellow? Check. Of course Topshop has the season's trending colour on site. Absolutely adore this summer dress and it'll look fabulous dressed up or down depending on what shoes you wear. 

Topshop linen ovoid trouser in white

Topshop linen trousers in white© Topshop

Editor's Note:

Everyone needs a pair of white linen trousers in their wardrobe, and this pair from Topshop look like picture perfection. If you're looking for a pair that are a bit more bold, they also have then in red and blue. 

Topshop blue striped co-ord

Topshop striped co-ord© Topshop

Editor's Note:

I am obsessed with co-ords, but I don't have many skirt versions. This striped one looks so chic and would be perfect for the office on a sunny day. 

Topshop knitted premium crochet maxi dress in ivory

Topshop crochet dress© Topshop

Editor's Note:

A crochet dress is a must for a holiday, and if you're shopping for your vacation looks, don't let this dress get away. It's also available in a va-va-voom red. 

Topshop Cinch low rise jean in off white

Topshop Cinch low rise jean in off white© Topshop

Editor's Note:

Topshop jeans, you just can't beat them. And this new pair for spring look right up my street. The low-rise Cinch jeans have the relaxed look of a barrel jean but a bit more wearable. 

Topshop Harper jelly slingback ballet in clear

Topshop Harper jelly slingback ballet in clear© Topshop

Editor's Note:

Jelly shoes - are you going to give them a try if you haven't already? This pair are a good way to try the trend and seeing if they're your vibe. 

What happened to Topshop?

Topshop went into administration in late 2020 as part of the collapse of Arcadia Group, owned by Sir Philip Green. ASOS came to save the day in 2021 and acquired Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge for £295 million but didn't take on their stores across the world. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More