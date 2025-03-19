Topshop coming back was not on my bingo card for 2025 - here's 6 buys I'm loving for spring

I'm a 40-year-old woman so my entire Instagram feed right now is obsessed with the rumours of Topshop's return after the brand shared a teasing Instagram post on Tuesday evening. "We missed you" was all it said, written out on the post in big bold letters, sending the millennials into meltdown. Myself included.

Now, if you're coming here for answers about when Topshop is coming back, or IF it's really coming back, I can't help you right now though I have noticed Topshop.com is back in action, though it does direct you to ASOS where the brand is stocked. Ultimately, I'm as baffled as you are, but also crossing my fingers that the Topshop we know and love will return to the high-street, giving us a reason to go out shopping again.

© Getty Images Supermodel Kate Moss is synonymous with Topshop and even created a collection for the brand (and yes, I flocked to it like a moth to a flame)

I have been a loyal Topshop shopper since I was a teenager, and I still buy pieces from the brand now (it's stocked on ASOS in case you've been hiding under a rock).

When I think of Topshop I think of heading there during my lunch hour at work trying to find something new to wear on Saturday night. I think of the jeans - I loved the Editor jeans (RIP) and I'm still convinced that no other jeans will ever compare to the fit of those. Or how about the Jamie jeans? They were a bestseller for a reason.

© Topshop.com When you visit Topshop.com this is what you'll find

I think of Kate Moss (above) and her collection - true story, I made my break into journalism with this - and me trying on the trending dress for a local newspaper.

I also think of the occasion wear - if you had a wedding invite, Topshop. If you had a birthday party, Topshop. If you had a hot date, Topshop. I spent more time in the Oxford Street Topshop... it was probably unhealthy. And I even became friends with some of the staff.

How I shopped for the best Topshop new-in buys

As I'm feeling nostalgic with this news, I thought I'd head to ASOS to check out the new in pieces from Topshop. If it's coming back in real life form, I need to beat the masses and shop for some of the best bits now. I haven't tried any of these pieces on, I'm just going from the pictures on the website. I'll try and only choose pieces that are available in lots of sizes because I'd hate for you to be disappointed if you wanted to shop them.

Topshop new-in buys I love

Ooh I'm getting excited now...

Topshop co-ord premium real suede jacket with seam detail in pink © Topshop £260 AT TOPSHOP VIA ASOS $439 AT ASOS US Editor's Note: A suede jacket is a must for this season, and this pink one has me smitten. It's absolutely gorgeous and there are shorts to match. Want!

Topshop puff sleeve square neck shirred maxi dress in buttermilk © Topshop £55 AT TOPSHOP VIA ASOS $94.99 AT ASOS US Editor's Note: Buttermilk yellow? Check. Of course Topshop has the season's trending colour on site. Absolutely adore this summer dress and it'll look fabulous dressed up or down depending on what shoes you wear.

Topshop linen ovoid trouser in white © Topshop £42 AT TOPSHOP VIA ASOS $69.99 AT ASOS US Editor's Note: Everyone needs a pair of white linen trousers in their wardrobe, and this pair from Topshop look like picture perfection. If you're looking for a pair that are a bit more bold, they also have then in red and blue.

Topshop blue striped co-ord © Topshop £75 AT TOPSHOP VIA ASOS $129.98 AT ASOS US Editor's Note: I am obsessed with co-ords, but I don't have many skirt versions. This striped one looks so chic and would be perfect for the office on a sunny day.

Topshop knitted premium crochet maxi dress in ivory © Topshop £95 AT TOPSHOP VIA ASOS Editor's Note: A crochet dress is a must for a holiday, and if you're shopping for your vacation looks, don't let this dress get away. It's also available in a va-va-voom red.

Topshop Cinch low rise jean in off white © Topshop £46 AT TOPSHOP VIA ASOS $79.99 AT ASOS US Editor's Note: Topshop jeans, you just can't beat them. And this new pair for spring look right up my street. The low-rise Cinch jeans have the relaxed look of a barrel jean but a bit more wearable.

Topshop Harper jelly slingback ballet in clear © Topshop £32 AT TOPSHOP VIA ASOS Editor's Note: Jelly shoes - are you going to give them a try if you haven't already? This pair are a good way to try the trend and seeing if they're your vibe.

What happened to Topshop?

Topshop went into administration in late 2020 as part of the collapse of Arcadia Group, owned by Sir Philip Green. ASOS came to save the day in 2021 and acquired Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge for £295 million but didn't take on their stores across the world.