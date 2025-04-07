Molly-Mae Hague sparks Tommy Fury reunion rumours with cryptic Instagram post

Molly-Mae Hague has quietly hinted at a reunion with her ex-partner Tommy Fury after sharing a revealing image on her Instagram story over the weekend.

The photo, which quickly caught the attention of fans, showed Tommy walking hand-in-hand with their one-year-old daughter, Bambi, during a peaceful family stroll through the woods.

The black-and-white snap was taken during a family getaway to Center Parcs in Sherwood Forest and marks the first time Molly-Mae has featured Tommy on her social media since their reported split last summer. Although there was no caption, the image spoke volumes, suggesting the couple may be giving their relationship another go.

© @mollymae Molly Mae's post showing Tommy Fury and Bambi walking hand-in-hand

The former Love Island stars, both 25, had kept a low profile on their relationship in recent months, despite sparking speculation with their joint appearance on a recent holiday to Dubai. At the time, Molly-Mae was beaming and described the trip as “probably the best holiday ever” in a YouTube vlog, though she made it clear they were still working through things privately.

Since then, it seems things have taken a more positive turn. The sweet post of Tommy with Bambi follows reports that moving vans were spotted outside the couple’s £3.5 million Cheshire home, fuelling rumours that Tommy may be moving back in.

© Getty Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae attending Beauty Works x Molly-Mae - Christmas product launch party in 2021

Though neither of them has made an official statement, they are reportedly getting back together and “very much in love” again. They’ve been described as going through a new honeymoon phase, focused on family time and reconnecting.

The couple, who got engaged in July 2023 during a romantic proposal in Ibiza, had originally sparked concern among fans after rumours of a split surfaced in late 2024.

Molly-Mae later confirmed they had been going through a rough patch, revealing in a YouTube vlog that they were “figuring things out” and needed space to reassess their relationship. Despite the distance, she always spoke warmly about Tommy as a father to Bambi, making this recent post all the more meaningful.

Fans have been quick to pick up on the clues, and many believe the Instagram post is Molly-Mae’s way of soft-launching their reunion. Whether or not a full confirmation is coming, the sweet moment between father and daughter certainly paints a picture of a family finding their way back to each other...