Molly-Mae Hague just perfected countryside cold-weather dressing

With the weather currently sitting around sub-zero temperatures in the UK, dressing for a day out and about is proving seriously difficult. In a time where all you want to wear is pyjamas and slippers, It-Girl Molly-Mae swoops in to save us, styling effortlessly chic looks that excel in both form and function.

Known for her love of tonal colours, tailored outerwear and knitted delights, the 26-year-old former Love Island star has since become a fashion icon in her own right, and her latest look proves why she’s a muse for many.

Posting to her Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, the Manchester resident schooled fans in elevating a casually cool look for a crisp autumn day.

© @mollymae Molly wore the look for a "cosy, countryside day"

Styling a pair of classic blue jeans with tan-toned UGG boots, a dark beige knitted crew neck sweater and a boxy trench coat together, Molly oozed It-girl prowess. The hero of the outfit was, of course, her outerwear selection, the coat part of her upcoming new Maebe collection. Featuring barrel sleeves (perfect for layering chunky knitwear underneath), a gold hardware belt to cinch in the waist and a removable hood which can be worn around the shoulders or over your head when the inevitable autumn rain showers start.

To elevate the look, the mother of one wore her newly chopped blonde bob out in a pin-straight style with a subtle side part. For accessories, she added her beloved oval-shaped Miu Miu sunglasses and a suede Chanel 25 Small Handbag in the dreamiest shade of hot chocolate brown.

© @mollymae The former Love Isalnd star loves to style jeans and UGG boots for the colder weather

The new collection under her namesake fashion label is set to launch next week on the 27th of November, Molly describing it in the Instagram caption as “our biggest and best drop yet.” She also mentioned that the particular trend is the “trench coat of DREAMS.”

If ever in doubt about what to wear this season, rest assured, Molly-Mae has you covered.