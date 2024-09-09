Travis Kelce's £415 Gucci bucket hat proves he's a bona fide style icon

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Travis Kelce turned heads at the 2024 US Open, not just for his presence alongside Taylor Swift but for his signature standout style.

Held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, the event was as much a showcase of top-tier tennis as it was a parade of fashion statements (giving the concurrent NYFW a run for its money) with Travis leading the charge.

His outfit was an ode to Tenniscore, from head to toe, highlighting his knack for blending high-fashion with a relaxed, almost playful approach. The result? A look that would make even Zendaya’s Challengers press tour wardrobe proud. "This pristine and preppy tennis aesthetic, appealing to both sports enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike, has captured the imagination of many, amassing over 20 million views on TikTok," explains H! Fashion’s Orion Scott of the Tenniscore trend.

© MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted together on September 8 at the 2024 US Open

"Zendaya and her famed celebrity stylist Law Roach served up stylistic tennis-charged looks for the global press tour, many, if not most, referencing classic tennis style, reinvented into a palatable and wearable wardrobe. Many of her looks caught the attention of both fashion and sport lovers, projecting searches for cable knit jumpers by 1,250%, whilst polo shirts have increased by 222%."

The star of Travis’ ensemble was a chic Gucci bucket hat, ringing in at £415. It of course featured the brand’s classic green and red stripes, against a camel canvas—retro yet right on trend, perfect for a sunny day of outdoor sports.

MORE: Naomi Osaka's custom 'Brat Summer' US Open outfit is peak coquettecore

READ: Zendaya serves major Wimbledon vibes with her tennis-themed 'Challengers' press tour outfits

Kelce’s look continued with a crisp, white cotton piquet polo shirt from the brand’s Lido collection. Inspired by beach clubs and Italian coastal elegance, the intricate stitching and unique details on the shirt add a layer of luxury that’s subtle yet impressive.

© TIMOTHY A. CLARY The Super Bowl champion watched the men's final match between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz in head-to-toe Gucci

He rounded off his attire with a cream Gucci cardigan over matching cream shorts. The colour choice was spot-on for the event, keeping things light and airy, and exuding an effortless, centre court aesthetic with a high-fashion twist.

MORE: Suki Waterhouse used 'Manifesting' to open for Taylor Swift

RELATED: Taylor Swift's best fashion moments of all time

Travis’ latest outfit perfectly encapsulated his ability to push fashion boundaries in a way that feels both adventurous and yet entirely wearable. He’s not just throwing on labels; he’s carefully curating looks that speak to his personal style ethos; sporty meets luxe, with a refreshing touch of flair.

© Gotham Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shared a passionate kiss in their coordinating looks

Whether he’s off the field or seated courtside, he knows how to make a statement with his looks, proving time and again why he’s not just an NFL star but a bona fide sartorial icon. Since dating Taylor his fashion choices have been closely watched, and he continually proves that his style game is as strong as his sportsmanship.