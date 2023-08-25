Molly Mae's bubble initial necklace on At Home With the Furys - where to shop

If you've watched At Home With the Furys you'll have become a little bit obsessed with Tyson Fury and his extraordinary family, including wife Paris, father John, his six children and his brother, former Love Island star Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae Hague also stars on the show, and Love Island fans are thrilled to see the loved-up pair feature on the hit Netflix series. The Manchester-based influencer isn't a huge part of the show but she gives the viewers a great insight into the chaos that surrounds the Furys. She's pregnant while filming the show and in the first episode we watched as Molly and Tommy met up with Tyson and Paris to share their exciting baby news.

Molly Mae's necklace on At Home With the Fury's: Where is it from?

When Molly is talking to the camera on the gilded gold chair you may have spotted a bubble initial necklace around her neck - this is a necklace she wears quite often on her Instagram feed as well.

© Netflix Molly-Mae Hague wears a Treats bubble necklace while talking to camera

The balloon letter necklace the 24-year-old wears is by Treats and it's priced at £89. The personalised piece can be worn all the time, and you might never want to take it off. It is plated in 18k gold with pave stones.

I can actually share my thoughts with you on this necklace as I was gifted it by my sister for my birthday and I absolutely love it. I save it for best as I find it quite heavy but it gets a lot of compliments whenever I wear it. With this exact necklace it's worth noting that the chain needs to be purchased separately.

Scroll down for more bubble initial necklaces like Molly Mae's as they're having a real moment right now. Granted, the regular initial necklace has been a popular choice for a while now, but this bubble design is slightly more trend-led.

Bubble necklaces we love