5 Chelsea Flower Show 2024 outfit ideas that are actually pretty cool

RHS Chelsea Flower Show is renowned for amazing garden designs, gorgeous floral displays and horticultural shopping.

The festival of floristry often marks the start of the ‘social season’ in London making way for events such as Royal Ascot and Henley Regatta, (yes Bridgerton fans, the 'season' is kind of still a thing here in the UK.) The occasion sees royals in attendance, and of course, plenty of chic dresses. Don't believe us? Kicking off on the 22nd May the Princess of Wales has already made an appearance.

What is the history of the Chelsea Flower Show?

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is am event which showcases horticultural excellence in the United Kingdom. It was first held in 1913 in London and is organised by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). Over its century-long history, the show has become a celebrated platform for designers, gardeners, and plant enthusiasts. It has witnessed various trends and innovations in garden design, from formal layouts to contemporary concepts. The show attracts thousands of visitors each year, including members of the British royal family. It continues to inspire and educate, promoting gardening as an art form and highlighting the importance of green spaces in urban environments.

© Getty Kate wore a pink ME+EM dress to Chelsea Flower Show 2023

What is the RHS Chelsea Flower Show official dress code?

Although there is no official dress code, attendees often honour the event by dressing in appropriate chic summer attire… especially on ‘member’s days. After all you’re bound to run into Princess Kate so you’ll want to look your best.

What should I wear to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show?

Traditionally, the Chelsea Flower Show has a smart-casual dress code, with attendees often opting for stylish and comfortable attire suitable for a garden party. Think wedges, espadrilles and chic floral print midi-dresses and classic summer ginghams and stripes.

So if you are going yourself, or just looking for some inspiration for what to wear to a chic summer soirée we’ve got you covered with 5 incredible outfits that will see you through the summer… you'll be the 'talk of the ton.'

The Floral Co-Ord:

Florals are a failsafe for summer, especially for the Chelsea Flower Show. A co-ord is the ultimate summer must-have for an instantly put-together, Zieffortless look, we love this Zimmermann set for a chic, stylish look.

Zimmermann Waverly Printed Silk Shirt, £575.00, Net-A-Porter; Zimmermann Waverly Printed Silk Straight-Leg Pants, £495.00, Net-A-Porter; Loeffler Randall Trudie Raffia Clutch, £275.00, Net-A-Porter; Avenue Wedge 110, £625.00, Jimmy Choo; Molten Gemstone Doughnut Mini Hoop Earrings, £98.00, Missoma

The Tulip Dress:

When it comes to wearing a printed piece, incorporate more colour through your accessories by picking out tones from the dress. A strappy pair of heels with give a sleek finish for such a feminie silhouette, and bring elements of fun into your outfit with your bag or earrings.

Araminta Ivory Tulip Print Midi Dress, £195.00, Kitri; Sandals, £45.99, Mango; Natural Lily Of The Valley Bag, £345.00, Lulu Guinness; Serpens Link Ivory Women's Cat-Eye Sunglasses, £128,48 £64.24, Le Specs; Claw Hair Clip, £25.00, COS



The Royal-Approved Dress:

Self-Portrait is our go-to for their stunning occasion wear. Linen is a great option for fabric when it comes to a summer event due to its fresh, airy feel. Style it with gold accessories to compliment the gold accents on the dress.

Cream Linen Midi Dress, £400.00, Self-Portrait; Romy Leather Slingback Pumps, £290.00, Aeyde; Small Sculptural-Buckle Leather Bag, £120.00, & Other Stories; Bold Pearl Drop Earrings, £98.00, Mejuri; Lola Rectangular Sunglasses, £450.00, Linda Farrow

The Twee Two-Piece:

A twee style two-piece oozes elegance. We love the sparkle detailing on this Zara option and would use this as a starting point for our accessories. Opt for a sparkly pair of earrings or dainty necklace and pair with plainer shoes and a bag.

Plain Knit Cardigan With Rhinestone Appliqués, £69.99, Zara; Plain Knit Mini Skirt With Rhinestone Appliequès, £35.99, Zara; Mini Pearl Topaz Climber Studs, £98.00, Mejuri; Maud Plaited Tassel Clutch, £750.00, Anya Hindmarch; Trompette Mules, £695.00, Roger Vivier

The Polka-Dot Jumpsuit:

A polka-dot print is a failsafe winner if florals aren't your thing. This Rowen Rose jumpsuit is a great option for summer due to its cropped leg and its square neckline will give such a flattering finish. We'd keep accessories minimal to keep focus on the look and not clash with the print.

Polka Dot Jumpsuit, £715.00, Rowen Rose x Koibird; 85mm Strappy Sandals, £725.00, Christian Louboutin; Cult Gaia Puff-Design Acrylic Clutch Bag, £330.00, Selfridges; Knot Cuff Bracelet, £37.00, Arket; Bottega Veneta Eyewear Cat-Eye Gold-Tone Sunglasses, £365.00, Net-A-Porter

How we chose:

Style: When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best festival pieces, we made sure that each of our picks were chic, flattering and were perfect for the Chelsea Flower Show.

When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best festival pieces, we made sure that each of our picks were chic, flattering and were perfect for the Chelsea Flower Show. Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a piece in your price range. We've curated our Chelsea Flower Show outfits using a mix of high-street brands and luxe designer labels.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a minimalist style myself, but a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.