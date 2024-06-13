The Best street style outfits from Pitti Uomo 106

When it comes to the crème de la crème of men's fashion, there's only one event that comes to mind - 'Pitti Immagine Uomo' in Florence Italy.

Known by most as 'Pitti Uomo', the bi-annual trade show pulls street style mavens, dapper dans and fashion fanatics from across the world, all coming together to discover a variety of men's clothing and accessory collections.

Much like in the world of women's fashion, the menswear sphere is filled with various trends, aesthetics and stylistic must-haves.

"Style is effortless when it stems from who we are"

© Getty The German-born designer was announced as the head of menswear at Rag & Bone earlier this year

Rag & Bone’s Menswear designer Robert Geller was on the ground at the recent Pitti Uomo 106, donning a seriously stylish layered t-shirt and button-up combo. A fashion mogul in the menswear sphere, Robert explains “Style is effortless when it stems from who we are... when it suits our personality."

There's no shortage of individuality, or original outfits at the Florentine fashion outpost, where the who's who of the style world come to flex their sartorial skills. Fashion should make you powerful and confident affirms Robert, "I think we get in trouble when we try to dress to be someone else."

From tailored suiting to oversized street style looks, here are just a few of our favourite looks that attend Pitti Uomo 106...

1/ 10 © Getty Sneakers and Suit Keeping things casual and on-trend, this guest decided on a matching two-piece suit and styled it with a tonal stripe tie, beige cap and set of chunky sneakers.

2/ 10 © Getty Bold Yellow Choosing to stand out from the crowd in this season's most notable colourway, this guest chose a striking, double-breasted yellow suit option with white pinstripes, a pair of forest green loafers and tinted sunglasses.

3/ 10 Scarf and Sneakers Matching a burgundy neck scarf to his Adidas sneakers, this gust chose a casual stylistic ensemble for Pitti Uomo 106. The guest also opted for a set of baggy suit trousers, a baby blue button-up and RayBan sunglasses.



4/ 10 © Getty Perfect Patchwork Donning a pair of well-worn cargo pants with a prim and proper blue button-up shirt and stripe pattern tie, this guest made sure that all eyes were on his white blazer adorned with various patches.

5/ 10 © Getty Summer Knits Andrea Faccio chose to sport a full Rag & Bone look to attend Pitti Uomo 106. Pairing a cream-toned knitted vest with a fitted pair of black trousers Andrea made a statement for effortless summer style.



6/ 10 © Getty Picture Perfect Patterns This guest opted for a striking patterned short and shirt set layered underneath a beige blazer. He styled his seasonal look with crew socks in olive green, leather loafers, a beige cap, transparent orange sunglasses and a cardboard box handbag.

7/ 10 © Getty Prim and Proper Leaning into the Alessandro Michele aesthetic, Richard Biedul chose an all-white look with brown suede shoes and a silk undershirt.

8/ 10 © Getty Floral Features Championing one of fashion's most iconic trends, this guest sported a white suit adorned with watercolour-painted rose decals, a matching yellow hat, a floral necktie and a set of standout brogues.

9/ 10 © Getty Proving that the Cowboy Carter aesthetic is appreciated in all forms, this guest chose a western-inspired look in the form of a denim cowboy hat, white jeans, a Levi's vest, a necktie and navy blue plaid shirt.