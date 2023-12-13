We can’t wait to binge 'Palm Royale' next year, mainly for the Kaia Gerber fashion content

It’s finally official, Palm Royale is coming to Apple TV+ next year and if the first look images are anything to go by, the fashion world is about to see a lot of headbands, flower power prints and platform wedges.

Shared to Instagram just yesterday, Apple gave fans and fashion lovers alike a sneak peek into the Palm Royale world. In the carousel of stills posted it’s made very clear that the aesthetic for this show is awe-inspiring. Think Slim Aarons meets Olivia Wilde’s Don't Worry Darling and you’ve hit the nail on the head.

© appletv Our first look at Kristen Wiig playing the role of Maxine Simmons

What is Palm Royale about?

Loosely based on the book Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, Palm Royale is a comedy series set in 1969. The story follows Maxine Simmons, played by Kristen Wiig, on a quest to secure a seat at America’s most exclusive, fashionable and treacherous table: Palm Beach high society.

As per the series description, Maxine’s ambitious adventure leads down various paths, “attempting to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots. Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: ‘How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?’”

MORE: Iconic fashion from 7 classic Christmas films to inspire your wardrobe

RELATED: Hello! Fashion Guest List: the most exclusive parties in November & December 2023

© appletv Kaia Gerber is set to turn the fashion world on its head this coming March

Who’s in it?

Playing alongside Kristen Wiig, who is most famously known for her role in the blockbuster hit Bridesmaids, is our favourite nepo-baby Kaia Gerber. Usually seen on the catwalks of fashion month, sporting some of the world's most famous brands, Kaia has recently taken a back seat to pursue a career in acting. We can’t be 100% sure if it has anything to do with her Elvis Presley boyfriend Austin Butler, but we can assume that he had a small part in her new career venture, even if it is just running lines.

© appletv Laura Dern in said bohemian kaftan

The star-studded cast doesn't stop there. Laura Dern has traded in her Big Little Lies power suit for a bohemian kaftan, Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Ricky Martin dons a James Bond-esque tux and Hollywood royalty Allison Janney cameos as what we can only hope is the Lisa Vanderpump of the high society trailblazers.

When can we watch it?

Mark your calendars as the show is set to premiere on March 20th next year.