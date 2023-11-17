'The New Look': Everything you need to know about the Dior TV Show

Considering we still have party season, Christmas soirée and New Year's Eve outfits to configure, looking ahead to Valentine’s Day 2024 fashion might be inconceivable. But, fear not. There'll be no need to find an outfit for the most romantic day of the year because your dose of sartorial serotonin will be coming from your screens.

After the stylish trailer for Madame Web was released this week starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney alongside a release date of February 14, Apple TV+ has just released first-look images from The New Look - a period drama about fashion icons Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, which is set to premiere on the same day.

Here's everything you need to know...

© Apple TV+ Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior

What is The New Look about?

The drama, set around WWII, is inspired by the true events of Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their counterparts as they attempt to launch a new age of contemporary fashion whilst navigating post-war life.

Who stars in The New Look?

French actress and Oscar winner Juliette Binoche takes on the role of Coco Chanel, whilst Marvel Secret Invasion actor Ben Mendelsohn embodies Christian Dior, and Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams portrays Catherine Dior - a French resistance fighter and Christian's sister.

© Apple TV+ Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel & Emily Mortimer as Vera Lombardi

What was the 'New Look'?

“Christian Dior's reputation as one of the most important couturiers of the twentieth century was launched in 1947 with his very first collection, in which he introduced the 'New Look,'" a source from the Met Museum explains.

"Featuring rounded shoulders, a cinched waist, a very full skirt, the "New Look" celebrated ultra-femininity and opulence in women's fashion, “After years of military and civilian uniforms, sartorial restrictions and shortages, Dior offered not merely a new look, but a new outlook.

“The designer Robert Piguet hired [Dior] in 1938. During World War II, Dior served in the south of France, then returned again to Paris in 1941 and worked for Lucien Lelong at a much larger design house. In 1946, backed by textile manufacturer Marcel Boussac, he opened his own house.”

© Apple TV+ Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior

How often are The New Look episodes released?

Unfortunately (or fortunately, for some), binging this series isn’t possible until April 3 when all episodes will be available to stream. The first three episodes are out on Wednesday, February 14 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every week through to April 3.